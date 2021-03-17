Acer Reports FY2020 Financial Results: Net Income NT$6.03 Billion, EPS NT$2.01

TAIPEI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and fiscal 2020 ended December 31. For the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$82.62 billion; gross profits of NT$9.63 billion with 11.7% margin; operating income of NT$3.88 billion, with 4.7% margin to set a historical high; net income[1] of NT$1.99 billion, and earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.67.

For the full year of 2020, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$277.11 billion, gross profits of NT$30.12 billion with 10.9% margin, operating income of NT$8.94 billion with 190.3% in YoY growth, net income of NT$6.03 billion with 3.2% margin, and EPS of NT$2.01.

Acer's Board of Directors also approved a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, up 93.1% YoY, based on ex-dividend record date of July 6 for distribution on August 5.

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress. Weblink International and Acer e-Enabling Business plan to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange respectively in 2021. The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on June 11, 2021 at Aspire Park in Taoyuan.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

