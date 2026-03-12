Acer Reports FY2025 Consolidated Revenue of NT$275.63 Billion, Net Income of NT$3.78 Billion and NT$1.3 Cash Dividend Per Share

News provided by

Acer

Mar 12, 2026, 05:00 ET

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and fiscal 2025 ended December 31. In the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.36 billion, up 12.6% YoY; gross profits of NT$8.59 billion, up 23.6% year-on-year (YoY) with 11.6% margin; operating income of NT$1.87 billion, up 82.3% YoY with 2.5% margin; and net income [1] of NT$1.07 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$0.36.

For the full year of 2025, consolidated revenues reached NT$275.63 billion, up 4.1% YoY; gross profits of NT$29.99 billion, up 7.1% YoY with 10.9% margin; operating income of NT$5.14 billion, up 5.5% YoY with 1.9% margin; and net income [2] of NT$3.78 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$1.26.

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress, reaching a total of 16 public subsidiaries by the end of 2025. Businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 32.2% of revenues and significantly higher in operating income in 2025.

The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.3 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of June 26 for distribution on July 16.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements
[2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Acer Debuts First TravelMate P4 & P2 Copilot+ PCs Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors with Intel vPro

Acer Debuts First TravelMate P4 & P2 Copilot+ PCs Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors with Intel vPro

Acer today unveiled a new lineup of TravelMate Copilot+ PCs that empower organizations of all sizes to unleash the full potential of AI. The new...
Acer Announces February Revenues at NT$21.46 Billion, a Record High for February Post Pandemic, up 25.7% Year-on-year

Acer Announces February Revenues at NT$21.46 Billion, a Record High for February Post Pandemic, up 25.7% Year-on-year

Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for February at NT$21.46 billion, with growth of 25.7% year-on-year (YoY) and 1.8%...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics