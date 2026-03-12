Acer Reports FY2025 Consolidated Revenue of NT$275.63 Billion, Net Income of NT$3.78 Billion and NT$1.3 Cash Dividend Per Share

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and fiscal 2025 ended December 31. In the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.36 billion, up 12.6% YoY; gross profits of NT$8.59 billion, up 23.6% year-on-year (YoY) with 11.6% margin; operating income of NT$1.87 billion, up 82.3% YoY with 2.5% margin; and net income [1] of NT$1.07 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$0.36.

For the full year of 2025, consolidated revenues reached NT$275.63 billion, up 4.1% YoY; gross profits of NT$29.99 billion, up 7.1% YoY with 10.9% margin; operating income of NT$5.14 billion, up 5.5% YoY with 1.9% margin; and net income [2] of NT$3.78 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$1.26.

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress, reaching a total of 16 public subsidiaries by the end of 2025. Businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 32.2% of revenues and significantly higher in operating income in 2025.

The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.3 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of June 26 for distribution on July 16.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

[2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

