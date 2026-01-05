Acer Unleashes the Predator XB273U F6 Gaming Monitor, a 1000 Hz Powerhouse Pushing Performance Boundaries

New QD-OLED and 5K gaming displays, a 6K monitor for creators, and an eco-friendly laser projector for immersive entertainment also introduced

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled four new monitors, including three premium models for gamers and a cutting-edge 6K display for creators, as well as an eco-friendly laser projector for gamers and home cinema fans.

The three gaming monitors fulfill gamers' needs for speed and precision to achieve spectacular performance in every gaming match. These models include the Predator XB273U F6 that features AMD FreeSync Premium and delivers up to 1000 Hz motion clarity, giving competitive players the split-second advantage required to stay ahead in the fastest-paced titles; the Predator X34 F3, delivering 360 Hz speed and outstanding visual quality with a brilliant QD-OLED panel; and the Nitro XV270X P, supporting crystal-clear 5K resolution and up to 330 Hz refresh rates for staying on top of a wide range of esports. The Acer ProDesigner PE320QX monitor for professional creators provides stunning 6K clarity and smooth, high-performance visuals across all major display interfaces. In addition, the Acer Vero HL1820 RGB laser projector features 4K UHD resolution visuals in an eco-friendly design for enjoying both films and gameplay.

Predator XB273U F6 Gaming Monitor: Extreme 1000 Hz Speed for Dominating the Competition

The 27-inch Predator XB273U F6 monitor features a lightning-fast 500 Hz refresh rate and is ideal for high-level esports, as gamers can use its Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) mode to reach an astonishing 1000 Hz at 1280 x 720 resolution for unmatched smoothness and precision. Every frame is rendered with incredible clarity with no perceivable motion blur or ghosting during even the fastest on-screen action.

"The Predator XB273U F6 represents the next frontier in gaming displays," said Charles Wang, Senior Manager, Product Management, Digital Displays at Acer. "With its 500 Hz refresh rate, advanced IPS technology, and 1000 Hz dynamic mode, it delivers both speed and visual fidelity that redefine what competitive gamers can expect from a monitor."

At its core is a 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS panel that blends sharp resolution with remarkable color fidelity. It also comes out of the box calibrated to cover 95% of the DCI-P3 and 99% of the sRGB color gamut, producing rich, lifelike hues that bring every game world to life. With a 2,000:1 native contrast ratio and 350 nit brightness, gamers can expect deep blacks, bright highlights, and consistent image quality across its wide 178-degree viewing angles.

Connectivity is provided through two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, audio out, and dual integrated 2-watt speakers. The monitor's ergonomic stand allows gamers to tilt, swivel, pivot, and adjust the height up to 5.9 inches for outstanding viewing comfort, while its VESA mount compatibility ensures flexibility for any gaming setup. Brightness, volume, hot keys, and more can be adjusted with the Acer Smart Dial on the remote control that provides easy access without having to reach behind the screen.

Predator X34 F3 Gaming Monitor: QD-OLED Clarity and Curved Immersion

Built for competitive players and visual enthusiasts alike, the Predator X34 F3 combines the ultra-smooth speed of a 360 Hz refresh rate with the breathtaking clarity and contrast of QD-OLED technology. At an expansive 34 inches, its curved QD-OLED panel features vibrant color and deep blacks, making games incredibly realistic. It delivers a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 and supports up to 360 Hz refresh rates through DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 connections —ensuring lightning-fast responsiveness for every frame.

With a blistering 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG, Min.) response time, the Predator X34 F3 virtually eliminates motion blur and ghosting. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology ensures fluid gameplay without tearing, even in the most demanding scenes.

The monitor's exceptional 1,000,000,000:1 Adaptive Contrast Management (ACM) ratio and 500 nit peak brightness deliver dazzling highlights and rich shadow detail. Its 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and 1.07 billion color support (10-bit via dithering) make it perfect for both gaming as well as content creation and films.

Designed for comfort and versatility, the Predator X34 F3 features ergonomic tilt (-5 degrees to 20 degrees), swivel (±20 degrees), and height adjustment (up to 5.9 inches). Dual 5-watt integrated speakers add convenience without clutter.

Acer Nitro XV270X P Gaming Monitor: Blends Creator-Grade 5K Clarity with Esports-Level 330 Hz Performance

This 27-inch IPS gaming monitor is designed for gamers who demand uncompromising clarity, color accuracy, and fluid motion. Combining a stunning 5K resolution with high refresh rates, the Nitro XV270X P delivers an ideal balance of sharpness and speed for both competitive play and creative work.

With its 5120 x 2880 (5K) resolution running at 165 Hz via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4, the Nitro XV270X P produces crystal-clear detail and vibrant imagery. When every frame counts, the monitor's DFR mode doubles the responsiveness, offering a blazing-fast 2560 x 1440 at 330 Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay.

The Nitro XV270X P features AMD FreeSync Premium for tear-free visuals, a 0.5 ms minimum GTG response time for ultra-low latency, and an impressive 1,000,000,000:1 native contrast ratio that brings every scene to life with deep blacks and brilliant highlights. With Acer HDR400, the display delivers up to 400 nit peak brightness and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, producing vivid, true-to-life colors.

Designed for versatility, the Nitro XV270X P offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, audio-out, and built-in dual 2-watt speakers. Its ergonomic stand supports tilt (-5 degrees to 25 degrees), swivel (±20 degrees), height adjustment (up to 5.9 inches), and pivot (±90 degrees), ensuring optimal comfort and viewing flexibility for any setup.

Acer ProDesigner PE320QX Monitor: 6K at 60 Hz Support Delivers Exceptional Color Precision and Clarity for Creative Professionals

Made for professional creators, the 31.5-inch Acer ProDesigner PE320QX offers exceptional visuals with support for 6016 × 3384 resolution at 60 Hz across HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C, providing seamless 6K clarity and smooth motion across all major display interfaces. It is exceptionally color accurate with 99% Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 coverage, supporting 1.07 billion colors through an 8-bit + FRC (10-bit with dithering) panel. A 4 ms (GTG) response time ensures minimal motion blur during fast-paced scenes, while an impressive maximum contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 (ACM) creates deep blacks and vibrant highlights. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR certified and its HDR600 mode boosts peak brightness to 600 nits for enhanced dynamic range and realism, while the native brightness of 400 nits provides clear visibility in most environments. Acer's Reflection-Free panel minimizes glare and unwanted reflections, ensuring sharp and vivid visuals in any lighting environment. Whether working in a brightly lit office or a sun-drenched space, the screen delivers consistent colors and excellent readability. With 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, the display maintains accurate colors and clarity from virtually any position.

Versatile connectivity features include an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 2.1, Type-C (USB4) input supporting 100W power delivery, Type-C (USB 4) output at 15 watts, and dual integrated 5-watt speakers. AI ProxiSense distinguishes human presence in front of the screen. When no one is detected, the monitor automatically enters sleep mode to reduce power consumption. This next-gen sensing technology combines convenience with energy efficiency, making it ideal for modern hybrid work and studio setups. The ProDesigner PE320QX provides excellent ergonomic flexibility with tilt (-5°to 25°), swivel (±178°), and height adjustment up to 4.72 inches.

Acer Vero HL1820 Projector: 4K RGB Laser Projector for Home Cinema and Gaming

The Acer Vero HL1820 is a home cinema projector designed to deliver breathtaking 4K UHD resolution with HDR support and superior color performance. Advanced RGB laser technology uses independent red, green, and blue diodes to produce pure, precise light and accurate colors at 5500 RGB laser lumens. This allows the Vero HL1820 to cover an impressive 106% of the BT.2020 color space, bringing viewers an ultra-wide color gamut and lifelike accuracy in every frame. A 3,500,000:1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites, resulting in vivid, lifelike images with significant detail and depth across all lighting conditions.

Perfect for both cinema lovers and gamers, the Vero HL1820 offers 1080p 240 Hz refresh rate support and ultra-low 4.2 ms latency (at 1080p resolution), ensuring seamless, responsive gameplay and smooth visuals even during fast-paced action. In addition, the built-in 15-watt speaker amplifies the excitement of sports, movies, and games.

Its 1.6x optical zoom, 4 corner and HV keystone correction, as well as 360-degree projection capability allow flexible placement in any space. The mercury-free RGB laser engine not only delivers up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation but also reduces energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional lamp-based projectors. The IP6X rating ensures it's fully protected against dust ingress, maintaining reliable performance and image quality even in less controlled environments. Additionally, with a chassis composed of 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, the Vero HL1820 embodies Acer's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273U F6 will be available in North America in Q2'2026, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 899; and in China in Q2'2026, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Predator X34 F3 will be available in North America in Q2'2026, starting at USD 1,199.99; in EMEA in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in Q2'2026, starting at RMB 9,999.

The Acer Nitro XV270X P will be available in North America in Q2'2026, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 899; and in China in Q2'2026, starting at RMB 6,999.

The Acer ProDesigner PE320QX will be available in North America in Q2'2026, starting at USD 1,499.99; in EMEA in Q3'2026, starting at EUR 1,499; and in China in Q2'2026, starting at RMB 10,999.

The Acer Vero HL1820 will be available in EMEA in March 2026, starting at EUR 1,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Monitor Specifications

Product Name Predator XB273U F6 Gaming Monitor Panel Specifications Display 27 Inches Panel type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 2560 x 1440 @ 500 Hz DP: 2560 x 1440 @ 500 Hz

DFR: 1280 x 720 @ 1000 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync Premium™ Glare Glare-free Response Time 1 ms/0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) Contrast Ratio 1,000,000,000:1 (ACM) 2,000:1 (Native) Brightness (cd/m2) 350 nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut DCI-P3 95% sRGB 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 8bit + FRC System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 Display Port (1.4) + SPK + Audio Out VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speakers 2 2-Watt Power Supply Internal Tilt/Height Adjustment/Swivel/Pivot -5°~25°/150 mm (5.9 Inches)/±20°/±90°

Product Name Predator X34 F3 Gaming Monitor Panel Specifications Display 34 Inches Panel type QD-OLED Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 3440 x 1440 @ 360 Hz DP: 3440 x 1440 @ 360 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync Premium™ Pro Glare Not glare-free Response Time 0.03 ms (GTG. Min.) Contrast Ratio 1,000,000,000:1 (ACM) Brightness (cd/m2) Native: 300 nits HDR500 Mode: Peak 500 Nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut DCI-P3 99% Colors 1.07B Bits 10bit System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (1.4) VESA Wall Mounting 100 x 100 mm Speakers 2 5-Watt Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Height Adjustment/Swivel/Pivot -5°~20°/150 mm (5.9 Inches) /±20°/NA

Product Name Nitro XV270X P Gaming Monitor Panel Specifications Display 27 Inches Panel type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 5120 x 2880 @ 165 Hz DP: 5120 x 2880 @ 165 Hz

DFR: 2560 x 1440 @ 330 Hz Tear Technology AMD FreeSync™ Premium Glare Glare-free Response Time 1 ms/0.5 ms (GTG, Min.) Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 (Max) Brightness (cd/m2) Typ. 350 Nits, Peak 400 Nits @ HDR 400 Mode Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut DCI-P3 95% Colors 1.07B Bits 8bit + FRC (10bit with Dithering) System Specifications Input Signal 2 HDMI (2.1) + 1 Display Port (1.4) + SPK + Audio Out VESA Wall Mounting 100x100 mm Speakers 2 2-Watt Power Supply External (C5/C6) Tilt/Height Adjustment/Swivel/Pivot -5°~25°/150 mm (5.9 Inches) /±20°/±90°

Product Name ProDesigner PE320QX Monitor Panel Specifications Display 31.5 Inches Panel type IPS Max. Resolution and Refresh Rate HDMI: 6016 x 3384 @ 60 Hz DP: 6016 x 3384 @ 60 Hz Type-C: 6016 x 3384 @ 60 Hz Glare Reflection-Free Panel Response Time 4 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 (Max) Brightness (cd/m2) Native 400 Nits; HDR600 Mode: Peak 600 Nits Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut Adobe RGB 99%/DCI-P3 98% Colors 1.07B Bits 8bit+FRC (10 Bit with Dithering) System Specifications Input Signal 1 HDMI (2.1) + 1 DisplayPort (2.1) + 1 Type-C (USB4 in, 100W) + 1 Type-C (USB4 out,15W) + SPK + Audio Out +USB-C (2U1D) + USB-A (3D) Speakers 2 5-Watt Power Supply Internal (C13/C14) Tilt/Height Adjustment/Swivel -5°~25/ + 120 mm (4.7 inches) °/ + 178 °

Projector Specifications

Name Acer Vero HL1820 Projector Display panel 0.65-inch DMD Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 5,500 RGB Laser Lumens 2,000 ANSI Lumens (Standard) 1,600 ANSI Lumens (ECO) (Compliant with ISO 21118 Standards) Light Source RGB Laser Aspect Ratio 16:9 (Native), 4:3 (Supported) Dynamic Contrast Ratio 3,500,000:1 Throw Ratio 1.4~2.24 (60-Inch @ 1.86 m (610.23 Feet) Zoom Ratio 1.6 X Lamp Life 20,000 Hours (Standard), 30,000 Hours (ECO) Projection Lens F = 2.5 ~3.2, f = 20.91 mm, 32.62 mm Manual Zoom & Focus Keystone Correction ±30o (Vertical, Manual & Auto), ±30 (Horizontal, Manual), 4-Corner Adjustment Audio 15-Watt Speaker Noise Level 29 dBA (ECO) Input Interface 2 HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) Output Interface 1 PC Audio (3.5 mm Mini Jack) 1 DC Out (5V/1.5A, USB Type A) 1 DC Out (5V/0.5A, USB Type A) 1 DC 12V Out Control Interface 2 USB Type A 2.0 (Shared with the Output Ports) 1 RS232 (D-Sub) Dimension 286 (W) x 216 (D) x 115.5 (H) mm (11.3 x 8.5 x 4.5 inches) with Feet Weight 2.9 kg (6.4 lbs)

