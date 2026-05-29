Acer Unveils Comprehensive Lineup of Veriton Workstations and Desktops

New stationary solutions span top performance for advanced agentic AI workflows and compact PCs for everyday office use and digital displays.

Editor's Summary

With a new compact design, the Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors for running AI models of up to 200 billion parameters per system, paired with the Acer Sense Pro AI DevOps dashboard.

is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processors for running AI models of up to 200 billion parameters per system, paired with the Acer Sense Pro AI DevOps dashboard. The compact Acer Veriton Vero 6000 Mini and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini PCs bring the full suite of Acer commercial solutions to space-saving office setups and digital display scenarios; the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini offers the addition of Intel vPro platform enabled options for enterprise-grade security.

PCs bring the full suite of Acer commercial solutions to space-saving office setups and digital display scenarios; the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini offers the addition of Intel vPro platform enabled options for enterprise-grade security. The Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower expands Acer's commercial desktop offering with modern compute performance, PCIe expandability, and a minimal-profile design for everyday office use.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced four new Veriton commercial desktops and workstations designed to elevate performance, security, and AI capabilities. Across performance levels and form factors, the new lineup offers enterprises, SMBs, AI developers, and creative professionals a comprehensive range of solutions to meet diverse stationary computing demands.

Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation for Advanced AI Workloads

The Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation (VRA110) is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC built for developers, product engineers, and creative professionals who need to run advanced AI workloads locally — including agentic and generative AI, 3D design, and content creation. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics[1], the system is capable of running up to 126 TOPS[2], supporting AI models of up to 200 billion parameters per system to tackle the most demanding professional applications.

The Veriton RA110 introduces a sleek silver design and a compact form factor for advanced thermal dissipation. For demanding workloads, the Veriton RA110 delivers four-channel memory of up to 128 GB LPDDR5X and up to 2 TB M.2 2280 SSD storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and reliable AI-optimized performance for accelerating 3D design, developing and deploying LLMs, and generating creative assets locally. Connectivity is equally robust, with an RJ45 Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and stable networking, while a Kensington lock slot helps safeguard the device in shared environments. It also offers expanded connectivity with two USB 4 Type-C ports.

The Veriton RA110 features Acer Sense Pro, an AI DevOps dashboard purpose-built for the model development cycle. The platform surfaces the metrics developers care most about, including Token per Second (TPS) and Time to First Token (TTFT), which are displayed in intuitive vertical bar charts for clear, at-a-glance analysis. Combining real-time visibility, hardware tuning, and AI-powered technical support, it also tracks CPU, GPU, storage, and memory through a professional dashboard for convenient insight into overall system health and performance trends.

In addition, the Acer Sense Pro platform on the Veriton RA110 enables switching performance modes to allow users to seamlessly adjust power and thermal profiles, choosing from Silent Mode for general office tasks, Balanced Mode for lightweight gaming or multitasking, or Performance Mode for AI computing or AAA gaming — with each mode also enabling control over cooling behavior and noise levels.

Acer Veriton Vero 6000 Mini and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini for Versatile Commercial Deployments

The Acer Veriton Vero 6000 Mini (VVN6735G, VVN6735GT) and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini (VVN4735G, VVN4735GT) PCs offer commercial-grade performance in a compact form factor and are suited for a wide range of deployment scenarios, including office workstations, point-of-sale terminals, and desktop devices in educational institutions. Both models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, with the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini additionally featuring Intel vPro platform enabled options for enterprise-grade security features.

Both models support up to 64 GB of dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, providing the responsiveness and capacity needed for seamless multitasking across business applications. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 keep teams connected, while VESA mount support[3] enables discreet placement behind a monitor for clean, space-efficient workspace setups.

Built-in security features include a TPM 2.0 chip and a Kensington Lock, with the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini further benefiting from the enterprise-grade security capabilities of Intel vPro-enabled options. A full suite of Acer commercial solutions — including Acer Office Manager, Acer ProShield Plus, Commercial GUI BIOS, Acer Sense, and Acer System Health Indicator — provides IT administrators with comprehensive tools for device management, monitoring, and protection.

Sustainability is central to the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini. Both models carry EPEAT Gold[4] registration and TCO Certified status[5], are constructed with a post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis, and are shipped in fully recyclable packaging, allowing organizations to enhance environmental responsibility and circularity.

Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower for Accessible Business-Grade Performance

The Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower (VX1730G) is a new addition to Acer's commercial desktop lineup, designed to make modern computing more broadly accessible for commercial use. Despite its minimal profile, the Veriton 1000 houses the power of Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, providing a capable and compact solution for everyday business computing.

Productivity is supported by up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD storage, enabling seamless multitasking and quick data access. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide fast and reliable wireless connectivity for modern work environments. For security, the Veriton 1000 features a TPM 2.0 chip to protect critical business data at the hardware level.

The Veriton 1000 also offers flexibility for future growth through PCIe slots that allow users to connect graphics cards, additional storage, and other expansion capabilities — providing long-term scalability as business needs evolve.

Price and Availability

The Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation will be available in North America in 2H'2026; in EMEA in Q3'2026; and in Australia in Q4'2026.

The Acer Veriton Vero 6000 and 4000 Mini will be available in EMEA and Australia in Q3'2026.

The Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower will be available in EMEA in Q3'2026 and in Australia in Q4'2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation Model VRA110 Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor Graphics AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics Memory Up to 128 GB of four-channel LPDDR5X 8533 MT/S Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD Dimensions 160 (W) x 160 (D) x 47 (H) mm Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4, 2.5G Ethernet Ports Front: SD card reader, audio jack, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports Rear: Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 connector, DC jack

Name Acer Veriton Vero 6000 Mini Model VVN6735G, VVN6735GT Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285T Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265T Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245T Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235T Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225T Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225 Graphics Intel Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600 MT/S Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Security & Reliability Up to Intel vPro Dimensions 186.3 (W) x 186.3 (D) x 36.2 (H) mm (7.33 x 7.33 x 1.43 inches) Wi-Fi and Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 Ports Front: Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C Rear: Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two DisplayPorts, HDMI

2.1, RJ-45 connector

Name Acer Veriton Vero 4000 Mini Model VVN4735G, VVN4735GT Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285T Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265T Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245T Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235T Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225T Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225 Graphics Intel Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600 MT/S Storage Up to 2 TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD Dimensions 186.3 (W) x 186.3 (D) x 36.2 (H) mm (7.33 x 7.33 x 1.43 inches) Wi-Fi and Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 Ports Front: Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C Rear: Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, two DisplayPorts, HDMI 2.1, RJ-

45 connector

Name Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower Model VX1730G Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 270HX Plus Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235HX Graphics Intel Graphics Memory Up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR5 5600 MT/S Storage Up to 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD Dimensions 95 (W) x 277.5 (D) x 292.95 (H) mm (3.74 x 10.93 x 11.53 inches) Wi-Fi and Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 Ports Front: four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port Rear: four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4, RJ45 connector

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

© Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [2] Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen™ processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. GD-243. [3] VESA Mount sold separately. [4] EPEAT® registered where applicable. EPEAT registration varies by country. For registration status by country, please visit: www.epeat.net. [5] Acer TCO‑certified models are identified by the "TCO" suffix in the model name (e.g., XXXXXX‑XX‑TCO). For more information on Acer TCO‑certified products, please visit: https://tcocertified.com/product-finder/

SOURCE Acer