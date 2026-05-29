Acer Unveils Sub-1kg TravelMate P6 14 AI Business Laptop with New Acer Comfort Touch Design for Premium Luxury on the Move

Lineup also deploys new Intel Core Series 3 processors on business laptops for the first time across form factors

Editor's Summary

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, delivering 150 TOPS of platform AI power and up to 30 hours [ 1 ] of battery life in a premium carbon fiber chassis weighing under 1 kg [ 2 ] .

is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, delivering 150 TOPS of platform AI power and up to 30 hours of battery life in a premium carbon fiber chassis weighing under 1 kg . The Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14 is a versatile 2-in-1 convertible powered by the new Intel Core Series 3 processors, offering a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 touchscreen, a user-facing webcam, garaged Wacom AES 2.0 stylus, Wi-Fi 7, and built-in security features.

is a versatile 2-in-1 convertible powered by the new Intel Core Series 3 processors, offering a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 touchscreen, a user-facing webcam, garaged Wacom AES 2.0 stylus, Wi-Fi 7, and built-in security features. Ideal for SMBs, the Acer TravelMate X2 15 and TravelMate X2 14 are also powered by the new Intel Core Series 3 processors, featuring MIL-STD 810H durability, Wi-Fi 6E, and AI video call features.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced four new TravelMate business laptops designed to bring the latest performance and AI capabilities to enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs). The flagship model is the premium TravelMate P6 14 AI, an ultra-lightweight Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro[3]. The new lineup also debuts Acer's first commercial laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Series 3 processors[4] — TravelMate P2 Spin 14, TravelMate X2 15, and TravelMate X2 14 — designed to deliver dependable performance, built-in security, broad compatibility, and accessible AI acceleration, helping reduce fleet downtime, simplify support, and maximize employee productivity.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI: Limitless Productivity in an Ultra-Lightweight Windows 11 Copilot+ PC

The ultralightweight TravelMate P6 14 AI (TMP614-55-TCO, TMP614-55T-TCO, TMP614-55, TMP614-55T, TMP614-74-TCO, TMP614-74T-TCO, TMP614-74, TMP614-74T) is Acer's flagship commercial laptop for enterprises seeking the highest level of security and AI-powered performance in a portable, premium package. The device is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, delivering up to 150 TOPS of platform AI power for supercharging a variety of workflows.

Engineered for maximizing comfort on the go, the TravelMate P6 14 AI weighs under 1 kg[2] and debuts the Acer Comfort Touch design in the keyboard as well as in the chassis, which combines carbon fiber and magnesium-aluminum alloy. The device is equipped with a 71 Wh battery that supports fast charging[5] via high-speed Power Delivery (PD) recovery and offers up to 30 hours of battery life[1], ensuring professionals can work through the longest days without a recharge. High-speed connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4, enabling rapid data transfer and seamless integration with external displays and peripherals.

Security is paramount for enterprise deployments, and the TravelMate P6 14 AI delivers a comprehensive multi-layered protection stack. The Intel vPro platform provides a robust foundation for Windows 11 security, offering dedicated hardware that enables machine learning‑based threat detection to identify stealth attacks in real time without burdening the CPU. Every Windows 11 Copilot+ PC is a Secured-core PC, offering the highest level of protection across hardware, firmware, and the operating system. For additional protection, Acer solutions include Acer ProShield Plus encryption for data security, an optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm that notifies users if the device casing is opened without authorization, and a built-in camera shutter for physical privacy.

For workforce productivity and communication, the TravelMate P6 14 AI is equipped with several features that enhance videoconferencing. Smart AI-enhanced camera features empower professionals to magnify on-screen details up to four times using Acer Display Lens, review meeting highlights in slow motion, and capture on-screen QR codes — all without interrupting the flow of a meeting. In addition, a 5-megapixel IR camera with Acer PurifiedView enables beautification and other smart filters on video calls.

To reduce eye strain, the 14-inch display screen is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Matte Pro glass[6], which delivers anti-glare and anti-reflective capabilities, ensuring clear visibility in demanding lighting conditions from open-plan offices to outdoor environments. Rich, vivid detail comes from 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and HDR True Black, and there is a screen option for a 2.8K OLED panel. The display also supports Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), dynamically adjusting to onscreen content to help save battery life.

Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14: A Versatile 2-in-1 Convertible Built for Productivity

The TravelMate P2 Spin 14 (TMP214RN-51, TMP214RN-51-TCO) is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors with an integrated NPU, empowering organizations with a blend of dependable performance, flexible productivity, and built-in security. Its 360-degree hinge enables seamless transitions between modes, while a 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 IPS touchscreen and a garaged Wacom AES 2.0 stylus support intuitive input, particularly in tablet mode. With a choice of either a 5-megapixel (5 MP) or Full HD user-facing webcam, its dual-camera setup also includes a world-facing 5 MP camera for sharing physical samples or handwritten notes with remote colleagues, helping to bridge the gap between physical and digital spaces. When taking video calls from various environments, Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction actively suppresses background noises to deliver clear sound, while Acer PurifiedView intelligently optimizes video. The device also offers fast, stable connections via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. For security and longevity, the TravelMate P2 Spin 14 carries MIL-STD 810H certification, a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, and Acer DustDefender technology, which automatically clears dust from the cooling system every six hours. Acer apps such as TravelMateSense round out the experience by intelligently adapting the system to a user's habitual workflows for optimizing power use and performance.

Acer TravelMate X2 15 and 14: Durable Performance for the Modern SMB

Rounding out the new TravelMate lineup, the TravelMate X2 15 (TMX215-51, TMX215-51T, TMX215-51-TCO, TMX215-51T-TCO) and TravelMate X2 14 (TMX214-52, TMX214-52T, TMX214-52-TCO, TMX214-52T-TCO) bring the latest performance capabilities of Intel Core Series 3 processors to SMBs in durable clamshell designs. The TravelMate X2 15 features a larger 15.6-inch IPS display and a dedicated numeric keypad, making it well-suited for accounting and data-intensive workflows. Weighing 1.4 kg for prioritizing portability, the 14-inch TravelMate X2 14 offers comprehensive business-ready security and AI features, as well as a WUXGA display in a 16:10 aspect ratio for optimizing productivity.

Both TravelMate X2 models are certified to MIL-STD 810H durability standards and include a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, with an optional fingerprint reader and optional chassis intrusion alerts for additional security. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction and Acer PurifiedView ensure AI-enhanced virtual meeting experiences, while Wi-Fi 6E and a full range of ports deliver fast, versatile connectivity. In addition, optional EPEAT certification[7] and 100% recyclable packaging support organizations' sustainability goals.

Availability

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI will be available in North America in August 2026; in EMEA in August 2026; and in Australia in Q4'2026.

The Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14 will be available in EMEA in September 2026 and in Australia in Q4'2026.

The Acer TravelMate X2 15 will be available in North America in August 2026 and in EMEA in September 2026.

The Acer TravelMate X2 14 will be available in North America in August 2026; in EMEA in August 2026; and in Australia in Q4'2026.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI Model TMP614-55-TCO, TMP614-55T-TCO, TMP614-55, TMP614-55T, TMP614-74-TCO, TMP614-74T-TCO, TMP614-74, TMP614-74T Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 368H Intel Core Ultra X7 processor 358H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 366H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 356H Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 365 Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 335 Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 325 Multiple processors support the Intel vPro platform Graphics Up to Intel Arc B390 GPU Display 14" 3K OLED WQXGA+2880 x 1800, 16:10, touch display, 500 nits, color gamut DCI-P3 100%, VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ True Black, Corning® Gorilla® Matte Pro cover glass surface treatment, supports Variable Refresh Rate 14" 3K WQXGA+2880 x 1800, 16:10 IPS non-touch display, 400 nits, supports Variable Refresh Rate 14" WUXGA 1920 x 1200, 16:10 IPS non-touch display, 400 nits, supports Variable Refresh Rate Memory Up to 64 GB of onboard LPDDR5X Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera USB 5M +IR camera Audio DTS® Virtual:X Audio, quad speakers, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction in 3-mic array to support Advanced Privacy Mode, Acer TrueHarmony technology Security Fingerprint reader, Acer ProShield Plus security manager, discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Kensington lock (Nano-type), camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm Features Copilot+ PC, Copilot key, TravelMateSense, multi-gesture touchpad, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Touchpad, anti-fingerprint, Acer Comfort Touch keyboard and chassis design Ports Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, microSD™ card reader, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack supporting headsets with built-in microphone Battery 71 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, supports fast-charging technology, up to 30 hours of battery life based on video playback test results (configuration with WUXGA display and IPS) Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0 Dimensions/Weight 313.7 (W) x 224.7 (D) x 15.99 (H) mm (12.35 x 8.85 x 0.63 inches) 14" 3K OLED WQXGA+: 0.96kg 14" 3K WQXGA+: 0.98kg 14" WUXGA: 1.3kg System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, TCO certified option, Intel Project Athena Certification, MIL-STD 810H

Name Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14 Model TMP214RN-51, TMP214RN-51-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core 7 processor 350 Intel Core 5 processor 320 Intel Core 5 processor 315 Intel Core 3 processor 304 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14.0" WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, IPS, integrated multi-touch, 16:10 aspect ratio, Corning® Gorilla® Glass, anti-fingerprint, Wacom AES 2.0 stylus support Memory Up to 16 GB of DDR5 SDRAM Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera 5MP world-facing camera, 5MP + IR or FHD user-facing camera Audio DTS® Audio, dual speakers, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction with dual-mic array built-in microphones, Acer TrueHarmony technology Security Fingerprint reader, Acer ProShield Plus security manager, discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Kensington lock (Nano-type), Camera shutter, accelerometer (g-sensor), optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm Features Copilot key, TravelMateSense, multi-gesture touchpad, Windows Hello certification, OceanGlass™ Touchpad Ports Two USB Type-C ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, microSD™ card reader, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack supporting headsets with built-in microphone, RJ-45 Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, supports fast-charging technology, up to 15 hours of battery life based on video playback test results 65 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, supports fast-charging technology, up to 18.5 hours of battery life based on video playback test results Networking Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0 Dimensions/Weight 313 (W) x 232 (D) x 18.35 (H) mm (12.32 x 9.13 x 0.72 inches) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs.) System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, MIL-STD 810H

Name Acer TravelMate X2 15 Model TMX215-51, TMX215-51T, TMX215-51-TCO, TMX215-51T-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core 7 processor 350 Intel Core 5 processor 320 Intel Core 3 processor 304 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 15.6" with IPS technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high-brightness Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 16:9 aspect ratio Memory Up to 16 GB of DDR5 SDRAM Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera Full HD webcam Audio DTS® Audio, dual speakers, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction in dual built-in microphones, Acer TrueHarmony technology Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Acer ProShield Plus security manager, Kensington lock (Nano-type), camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm Features Copilot key, TravelMateSense, multi-gesture touchpad, Windows Hello certification, OceanGlass™ Touchpad Ports Two USB Type-C ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack supporting headsets with built-in microphone, RJ-45 Battery 65 Wh 3-cell Li-Ion battery, up to 17.5 hours of battery life based on video playback test results Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.3 Dimensions/Weight 357.7 (W) x 234.4 (D) x 17.99 (H) mm (14.08 x 9.23 x 0.71 inches) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs.) System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, TCO certified option, MIL-STD 810H

Name Acer TravelMate X2 14 Model TMX214-52, TMX214-52T, TMX214-52-TCO, TMX214-52T-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Processors Intel Core 7 processor 350 Intel Core 5 processor 320 Intel Core 3 processor 304 Graphics Intel Graphics Display 14.0" IPS display, WUXGA 1920 x 1200, Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio Memory Up to 16 GB of DDR5 SDRAM Storage Up to 1 TB, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, NVMe Camera Full HD webcam Audio DTS® Audio, dual speakers, Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction in dual built-in microphones, Acer TrueHarmony technology Security Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solution, Acer ProShield Plus security manager, Kensington lock (Nano-type), camera shutter, optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm Features Copilot key, TravelMateSense, multi-gesture touchpad, Windows Hello certification, OceanGlass™ Touchpad Ports Two USB Type-C ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1 port with HDCP support, 3.5 mm headphone/speaker jack supporting headsets with built-in microphone, RJ-45 Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-Ion battery, up to 18.5 hours of battery life based on video playback test results Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.3 Dimensions/Weight 313.6 (W) x 229.4 (D) x 17.99/19.6 (H) mm (12.35 x 9.03 x 0.71/0.77 inches) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs.) System Compliance ENERGY STAR®, Wi-Fi®, EPEAT® registered, TCO certified option, MIL-STD 810H

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

© Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

[1] Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. Following are the test results based on the Touch Panel SKU. Up to 13 hours (based on MobileMark® 30 test results) Up to 23.5 hours (based on video playback test results) Up to 15 hours (based on web browsing test results) Following are the test results based on the WUXGA Panel SKU. Up to 15.5 hours (based on MobileMark® 30 test results) Up to 30 hours (based on video playback test results) Up to 23 hours (based on web browsing test results) [2] The TravelMate P6 14 AI supports three panel configurations, and the device weight varies depending on the selected panel. The details are as follows:14″ 3K OLED (WQXGA+): 0.96 kg, 14″ 3K (WQXGA+): 0.98 kg, and 14″ WUXGA: 1.3 kg. [3] All versions of the Intel vPro® platform require an eligible Intel processor, a supported operating system, Intel® LAN and/or WLAN silicon, firmware enhancements, and other hardware and software necessary to deliver the manageability use cases, security features, system performance, and stability that define the platform. See intel.com/performance-vpro for details. [4] CPU, memory, storage, and Wi-Fi specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models are subject to availability. [5] Fast charge technology powers your device back up to 80% capacity in just an hour or 50% in 30 minutes. [6] CPU, memory, storage, Wi‑Fi, and panel specifications may vary by model and/or region. All models are subject to availability. [7] EPEAT registered where applicable. EPEAT registration varies by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country.

SOURCE Acer