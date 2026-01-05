Acer Unveils New Predator and Nitro Gaming Laptops with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors

Editor's Summary

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a premium OLED gaming laptop with up to the new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs housed in a sleek metal chassis.

All models support Copilot+ PC experiences [1] on Windows 11 and Acer Intelligence Space for AI-enhanced creativity, productivity, and gaming.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced its newest lineup of versatile gaming laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, paired with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs, delivering great performance, premium graphics, and AI-enabled capabilities across the board. The lineup features the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI, Acer Nitro V 16 AI, and Acer Nitro V 16S AI gaming laptops, offering various processor and design options for every type of gamer.

In addition, Acer announced the new Predator Galea 570 gaming headset and the Predator Cestus gaming mouse for a complete premium gaming experience.

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI: Power Meets Portability

Leading the pack, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I51) is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU housed in an 18.9 mm slim metal chassis, fusing durability with a premium aesthetic design. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and generates images at unprecedented speed.

The new Predator laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA OLED display, delivering stunning contrast and vibrant colors with true HDR imaging support, and accurate pixel clarity for gameplay and creative projects.

Cooling of crucial internals is managed by its state-of-the-art thermal system, with a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan and liquid metal thermal grease. It packs up to 64 GB DDR5 6400MT/s memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe storage, ensuring lightning-fast load times and effortless computing.

The device's FHD IR webcam and DTS:X Ultra-infused speakers bring clear-cut audio when in-game, streaming or conferencing. The gaming laptop enhances play with Copilot+ PC experiences[1] on Windows 11 like Live Captions for in-game communication, in addition to Acer Intelligence Space that supports creative and productivity workflows alongside gaming. It is coupled with premium connectivity support including Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt™ 4, and high speed I/O ports for flexible use of peripherals and external displays.

Acer Nitro Series: Versatile Gaming for Every User

The new Nitro devices offer a range of performance and portability options for casual gamers and value-conscious users.

The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-I51) is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. It supports up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD storage and offers immersive audiovisuals for gamers and creators. It comes with DTS:X Ultra audio and a FHD IR webcam with a camera shutter in a streamlined design.

Acer also introduced the Nitro V 16S AI (ANV16S-I51), a thin gaming laptop measuring less than 17.9 mm powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (798 AI TOPS). It is a great option for casual or on-the-go gamers seeking modern features at an accessible price point. It features a 16-inch WUXGA display, a 4-zone RGB keyboard, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, and a FHD IR webcam with a camera shutter.

All new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops pair powerful hardware with Acer Intelligence Space, a suite of AI-enhanced tools for creativity, productivity, and gaming. As Copilot+ PCs powered by Windows 11, they feature an NPU capable of performing over 45 AI TOPS to accelerate on-device AI, enabling unique experiences like Live Captions[2] for real-time translations and Image Creator[3] for custom content enhancing play and creation beyond gaming.

Predator Galea 570 Gaming Headset

The Predator Galea 570 gaming headset features 50 mm drivers that deliver deep bass and crisp highs, and the sound and mic settings can be tailored with the Predator QuarterMaster app. ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology allows for clear communications, whether using the detachable omnidirectional boom mic or the built-in mic, as it continuously suppresses ambient noise to highlight the user's voice. It provides three modes of flexible connectivity, including 2.4 GHz (via USB-A/C dongle), Bluetooth 5.4, or wired, allowing up to 30 hours of lag-free use.

Predator Cestus 530 Gaming Mouse

The Predator Cestus 530 gaming mouse features a PixArt PAW3395 sensor that delivers unmatched precision and lightning-fast response with up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS tracking, and 8,000 Hz polling rate. Triple connectivity modes allow users to seamlessly switch between wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz wireless. It is rated for 80 million clicks, while the Predator QuarterMaster app lets users tweak performance, buttons, and lighting.

Price and Availability

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I51) will be available in North America in Q3'2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026; and in Australia in Q1'2026.

The Acer Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-I51) will be available in North America in Q2'2026 2026; in EMEA in Q2'2026; and in Australia in Q2'2026.

The Acer Nitro V 16S AI (ANV16S-I51) will be available in North America in Q3'2026 and in EMEA in Q2'2026.

The Predator Galea 570 will be available in North America in Q1'2026, starting at USD 149; and in EMEA in Q1'2026, starting at EUR 149.

The Predator Cestus 530 will be available in North America in Q1'2026, starting at USD 109; and in EMEA in Q1'2026, starting at EUR 99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Model PHN16S-I51 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 386H Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display 16-inch 16:10 OLED WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 165 Hz, 1 ms response time, High Dynamic Range Imaging, PCI-P3 100% Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 Memory Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD Cooling 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Metal fan, liquid metal thermal grease Dimensions 356.78 (L) x 275.5 (D) x 12.0~18.90 (H) mm, 2.3 kg Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6E, Supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, MicroSD card reader, 3.55 mm combo jack, RJ-45, DC-In Audio DTS®X: Ultra, 2 speakers, triple-mic array Web Cam FHD 1920 x 1080 IR Features Copilot+ PC, PredatorSense, Acer Intelligence Space, Slim chassis design, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurifiedView

Name Acer Nitro V 16 AI Model ANV16-I51 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 180 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut, MUX Switch Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 Memory Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD Cooling Dual fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust system Dimensions 356.50 (L) x 260 (D) x 11.37~19.9 (H) mm, 2.1 kg Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C (with DP 3.0), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (with offline charging), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm combo jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington lock Audio DTS®X: Ultra, 2 speakers, triple-mic array Web Cam FHD 1920 x 1080 IR, with camera shutter Features Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurifiedView, NitroSense

Name Acer Nitro V 16S AI Model ANV16S-I51 Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Display 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 180 Hz, 100% sRGB color gamut, MUX Switch Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 Memory Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD Cooling Dual fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust system Dimensions 356.50 (L) x 260 (D) x 10.3~17.9 (H) mm, 2.3 kg Wi-Fi and Connectivity Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C (with power delivery), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (with offline charging), two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm combo jack, RJ-45, DC-In, Kensington lock Audio DTS®X: Ultra, 2 speakers, triple-mic array Web Cam FHD 1920 x 1080 IR, with camera shutter Features Copilot+ PC, Acer Intelligence Space, Slim chassis design,4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurifiedView, NitroSense

Name Predator Galea 570 Model PHR550 Wired/Wireless Wireless(2.4G+BT)+Wired Battery 1000mAh Color Black Headphone Drivers Φ50mm Frequency Response Speaker: 20~20KHz Microphone: 100~10KHz Frame material ABS Ear pad material PU Type Ear pad: Over ear Microphone: Omnidirectional ENC Yes Maximum Input Power 40mW Sensitivity Speaker: 120 dB ± 3 dB

Microphone: -38 dB ± 3 dB Impedance 32Ω ± 15% Software Predator QuarterMaster Play time 30 hours (BT mode) 23 hours (2.4G mode) Charging time 2 hours Charging connector USB Type-C (Headset) to USB Type-A (Power Source) Platform Compatibility Windows10/ Windows11/ iOS/ Mac OS Android OS/ PS4/ PS5/ Switch Product weight 310.5g ±5g Product dimensions Headset: 213 x 94 x 166 mm

Dongle: 61 x 21 x 10 mm

Name Predator Cestus 530 Model PMR530 Mode Triple mode (Wired + 2.4GHz+ BT) Battery 500mA Lithium battery Shape Ergonomic Number of Buttons 7 buttons Programmable Buttons 7 buttons Switch 80 million clicks lifetime (left/right keys) Sensor PixArt PAW3395 Maximum DPI 26,000 DPI DPI setting 7 levels IPS 650 IPS (Inch per Second) Acceleration 50 G USB Polling Rate 1ms response at 8000Hz (Wired & 2.4GHz) 1ms response at 1000Hz (BT) Connector USB A Color 16.8 millions RGB color Support Windows Operating System Software Predator QuarterMaster

Windows Dynamic Lighting Product weight 105 ± 5 g Product Dimensions 126 (L) x 73 (W) x 42 (H) mm

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

[1] Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out; timing varies. [2] Translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages and from 27 languages into Chinese (Simplified). [3] Optimized for English text prompts and requires a Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI.

