Acer Unveils New TravelMate Laptops for the Education Market with Reinforced Durability and User Sensing Software

Editor's Summary

Acer launches three new robust and long-lasting laptops; Acer TravelMate B5 14, TravelMate B3 11, and the convertible TravelMate B3 Spin 12 for classroom use.

The ultra-durable, MIL-STD 810H-compliant designs feature shock-absorbent bumpers, reinforced brackets, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys.

Powered by up to Intel ® Core ™ 3 processors [1] and Windows 11 Pro, these laptops ensure smooth performance and all-day power with fast-charging batteries [2] .

All models include built-in Acer User Sensing Software to promote better usage habits with screen distance and break reminder alerts.

Modular and serviceable keyboard designs allow for seamless repairs, helping reduce the total cost of ownership.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the new Acer TravelMate B5 14, TravelMate B3 11, and the convertible TravelMate Spin 12 at the 2025 BETT Show in London, all featuring advanced technology, rugged designs, and reliable features to support students in both in-class and hybrid learning environments.

The devices are equipped with up to Intel® Core™ 3 processors[1], offering smooth performance and low power consumption. Fast internet connection is ensured with up to Wi-Fi 7[1] connectivity to give students the extra boost they need to excel during online collaborations and classes. Each model includes the Acer User Sensing software that sends usage alerts including screen distance and study break reminders, and modular designs for seamless device maintenance.

Acer TravelMate B5 14

The TravelMate B5 14 offers a large view for learning in today's modern classrooms, featuring up to an optional 14-inch FHD[1] (1920x1080) display with IPS screen technology[1]. Powered by up to an Intel Core 3 processor N355[1], it ensures responsive performance with low power consumption making it a reliable choice for students when multitasking and collaborating. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 12

The TravelMate B3 Spin 12's convertible design makes learning more engaging and facilitates collaborative work among peers. It is equipped with up to an Intel® processor N250 and with a 12-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) screen with an optional TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light emission display[1] for greater comfort while reading, writing and watching videos. An optional stylus[1] provides precise control and quick note-taking, and has a dedicated dock for fast charging. The 5MP world-facing camera[1] allows learners to fold back the device and use the screen for recording, and the tent mode for hands-free viewing and to save on desk space during lectures.

Acer TravelMate B3 11

Designed for efficient mobile learning, the TravelMate B3 11 is an 11.6-inch laptop powered by the latest Intel processor N250[1]. It features an FHD (1920x1080) display and offers a wide range of options for connecting peripherals, including dual Type-C ports, two Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.0.

All new TravelMate devices offer AI-enhanced audio clarity with Acer PurifiedVoice, which uses AI noise reduction to filter background noise, and a temporal noise-reducing camera for clear video calls. Built for durability and to withstand common accidents, the laptops comply with MIL-STD 810H standards, featuring shock-absorbent bumpers, reinforced brackets and mechanically anchored keys. The spill-resistant keyboards utilize Acer's unique drainage design, which routes water out from the bottom of the chassis and ensures vital components are protected.

The new TravelMate laptops offer fast internet and easy management features with Wi-Fi 7[1] and optional 4G LTE[1] connectivity. With Windows Autopilot for simplified device enrollment and modular designs with replaceable keyboards for quick repairs, these durable devices ensure all-day power for classes and learning. The ergonomic designs, featuring dual rubber feet for a secure grip, make for easy handling and mobility, making them perfect for active learners.

Pricing and Availability

The TravelMate B3 11 (TMB311-34) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 429.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 499, and in Australia in 1,099, starting at Q1.

The TravelMate B3 Spin 12 (TMB312R-31) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 399, and in Australia in Q1, starting at AUD 1,489.

The TravelMate B5 14 (TMB514-31-G2) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD 549.99, and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 349.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer TravelMate B3 11 Models TMB311-34/TMB311-34T/TMB311-34-TCO/TMB311-34T-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processors Intel® Processor N250 Intel® Processor N150 Graphics Intel® Graphics Display 11.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, wide viewing angle up to 170-degrees 11.6-inch HD (1366x768), 16:9 aspect ratio, wide viewing angle up to 170-degrees Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5 SDRAM Storage 128 GB/256 GB, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 128 GB UFS or eMMC storage Camera FHD (1920x1080) UFC camera, 1080p HD video at 60 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction HD (1280x720) UFC camera, 720p HD video at 30 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction Acer webcam (2560x1920), 1080p FHD audio/video recording, integrated USB 2.0 controller Audio Dual speakers, dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice technology, Acer TrueHarmony technology, built-in microphone on world-facing camera (optional) Ports Service IO ports, Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort), Two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, Headphone/speaker jack, Ethernet (RJ-45) port Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life of up to 10 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E, supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above Wi-Fi 7, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Sensors Time-of-Flight (ToF) Laser-ranging Sensor, Hall sensor Applications Acer TravelMate Sense Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM), camera shutter, Kensington Lock (nano-type) Compliance EPEAT® Gold, TCO-certified, MIL-STD 810H, Energy Star® Dimensions and weight 290.8 (W) x 209.5 (D) x 19.9/21.5 (H) mm [11.45 x 8.25 x 0.78/0.85 inches]; 1.34 kg [2.95 lbs]

Name Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 12 Models TMB312R-31/TMB312RN-31-/TMB312R-31-TCO/TMB312RN-31-TCO Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 SE, Windows 11 Pro Processors Intel® Processor N250 Intel® Processor N150 Graphics Intel® Graphics Display 12.2-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) 16:10 aspect ratio, integrated multi-touch, Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5 SDRAM Storage 128 GB/256 GB, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 128 GB UFS or eMMC storage Camera FHD (1920x1080) UFC camera, 1080p HD video at 60 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction HD (1280x720) UFC camera, 720p HD video at 30 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction Acer webcam (2560x1920), 1080p FHD audio/video recording, integrated USB 2.0 controller Audio Dual speakers, dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice technology, Acer TrueHarmony technology, built-in microphone on world-facing camera (optional) Ports Service IO ports, Two USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort), Two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.0 with HDCP support, Headphone/speaker jack, Ethernet (RJ-45) port Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging; provides battery life of up to 10 hours Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E, supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above Wi-Fi 7, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Sensors Time-of-Flight (ToF) Laser-ranging Sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor) Applications Acer TravelMate Sense Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM), camera shutter, Kensington Lock (nano-type) Compliance EPEAT® Gold, TCO-certified, MIL-STD 810H, Energy Star® Dimensions and weight 296 (W) x 215 (D) x 19.9/21.5 (H) mm [11.65 x 8.46 x 0.78/0.85 inches]; 1.45 kg [3.2 lbs]

Name Acer TravelMate B5 14 Models TMB514-31-g2 Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processors Intel® Core™ 3 processor N355 Intel® Processor N250 Intel® Processor N150 Graphics Intel® Graphics Display 14-inch FHD (1920x1080), 16:9 aspect ratio 14-inch FHD with IPS technology (1920x1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, 45% NTSC color gamut Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR5X SDRAM Storage 128 GB/256 GB, PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD Up to 128 GB UFS or eMMC storage Supporting SD Card Camera FHD (1920x1080) UFC camera, 1080p HD video at 60 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction HD (1280x720) UFC camera, 720p HD video at 30 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction Audio Dual speakers, dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice technology, Acer TrueHarmony technology Ports Service IO ports, USB Type-C (supports USB charging and DisplayPort), Two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP support, Headphone/speaker jack Battery 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging Wireless and Networking Wi-Fi 6E, supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above Wi-Fi 7, supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above Applications Acer TravelMate Sense, Acer QuickPanel, Quick Access, Acer User Sensing Security Acer ProShield Plus, Discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM), Kensington Lock Compliance EPEAT® Gold, MIL-STD 810H, Energy Star® Dimensions and weight 329.5 (W) x 231.8 (D) x 21.5/24.4 (H) mm [12.97 x 9.13 x 0.85/0.96 inches] with Plastic A cover; 1.65 kg [3.64 lbs]

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models are subject to availability [2] Fast charge technology powers your device back up to 80% capacity in just an hour or 50% in 30 minutes.

