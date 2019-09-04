Acer's New Nitro XV3 Series Monitors Offer Gamers Blistering Speed and Stunning Picture Quality

Editor's Summary:

The new Acer Nitro XV3 gaming series offers an unparalleled gaming experience; NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ™ compatible, extremely-high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution for more realistic and accurate images

G-SYNC compatible, extremely-high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution for more realistic and accurate images The new Nitro XV273U S delivers detailed gameplay with WQHD resolution (2560x1440), rapid 144 Hz/overclock to 165 Hz refresh rate

The new Nitro XV273 X monitor features Full HD resolution (1920x1080) with up to 240 Hz high frame rate, DisplayHDR™ 400 and IPS native 5ms and G2G 1ms (0.1ms min.) response time

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled a new series of Nitro gaming monitors, designed to bring games to life. The new Acer Nitro XV3 series features four new monitors for gamers that deliver extremely high refresh rates and high resolution, providing outstanding casual gameplay at affordable prices.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, the new Nitro monitors enable Variable Refresh Rates (VRR) by default when connected to NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 10-Series and GeForce RTX™ 20-Series graphics cards to support dynamic refresh rates, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing lag. These new IPS[1] monitors also feature Adaptive-Sync technology to satisfy gamers' need for high resolution gaming through a blisteringly fast response time of up to 1ms and Visual Response Boost (VRB) for smooth, tear-free gameplay.

The Nitro XV3 series feature Acer's latest Agile-Splendor technology, which utilizes panels with both fast liquid crystals as well as 99% sRGB wide color gamuts. The DisplayHDR 400-certified monitors offer ultra-fast response times of up to 1ms VRB (Visual Response Boost), that ensures clear, blur-free images, phenomenal color reproduction and more realistic and natural images. With a refresh rate up to 240 Hz, gamers will be awed by greater visual fluidity and crystal clear graphics.

The Acer Nitro gaming monitors come in four configurations; two 27-inch and two 24.5-inch monitors:

Acer Nitro XV273U S 27-inch WQHD 165 Hz

Acer Nitro XV273 X 27-inch Full HD 240 Hz

Acer Nitro XV253Q X 24.5-inch Full HD 240 Hz

Acer Nitro XV253Q P 24.5-inch Full HD 144 Hz

All monitors feature Acer Game Mode, eight preset display modes to optimize the visuals for different types of content: Action, Racing, Sport, User, Standard, ECO, Graphic and Movie. This unique feature can be easily accessed through a hotkey or the On Screen Display (OSD) settings menu. The built-in black boost enables gamers to select from 11 black level options to optimize visual advantage and clearly spot enemies, duck for cover, or navigate curves on a race track.

Acer VisionCare™ with Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies make viewing more comfortable during long periods of gaming. The Acer Nitro XV3 series also has an ergonomically-designed stand with 20° swivel and tilt so gamers can always find that ideal viewing position. A quick-release design lets you separate the monitor from its stand so it can be VESA wall-mounted to free up desk space.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Nitro XV273U S will be available in January 2020 in EMEA starting at EUR 649; in North America starting at USD 589; and in China starting at RMB 4,129.

The Acer Nitro XV273 X will be available in September in EMEA starting at EUR 519; in North America starting at USD 469; and in China starting at RMB 3,299.

The Acer Nitro XV253Q X will be available in November in EMEA starting at EUR 419; in North America in starting at USD 389; and in China starting at RMB 2,699.

The Acer Nitro XV253Q P will be available in October in EMEA starting at EUR 329; in North America starting at USD 299; and in China in starting at RMB 2,099.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Acer Nitro gaming monitors were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com.

