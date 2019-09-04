Acer's New Swift 5 Maintains the World's Lightest 14-inch Notebook, Now with Discrete Graphics for Performance On-The-Go

The latest generation of the Acer Swift 5 features new 10 th Gen Intel ® Core ® processors with Intel Iris ® Plus graphics, a new discrete NVIDIA ® GeForce ® MX250 graphics option, and weighs just 990 grams

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced refreshed models in its popular Swift ultra-portable notebook and Aspire all-in-one desktop ranges, all powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 10.

Designed for performance on-the-go, the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-54T/SF514-54GT) and Swift 3 (SF314-57/SF314-57G) notebooks deliver all that's necessary in an ultra-portable notebook: a sleek chassis, stylish design and slim bezels with superb performance and battery life. Aimed at students and families, the new Acer Aspire C all-in-one desktop series are slim, space-saving, elegantly styled PCs with impressively thin bezels so users see more of the screen and provides a great computing experience for a range of uses.

"We're continuously challenging ourselves on how we can make the world's lightest 14-inch notebook[2] even better," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Product Business, Acer. "With the new Swift 5, we've integrated a discrete graphics chip and the latest processors so mobile professionals no longer have to compromise between portability and performance."

"10th Gen Intel Core processors redefine what's possible in a modern laptop by bringing broad-scale AI to the PC for the first time, an all-new graphics architecture for a leap in performance with Iris Plus graphics, and integrated best-in-class connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3," said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group, Intel. "It has been a great collaboration between Intel and Acer to bring the performance and platform capability to life in the new, beautifully designed Swift laptops."

Acer Swift 5, the World's Lightest 14-inch Notebook[2]

The 14-inch Acer Swift 5 has been known to be the lightest in its class[2] since its inception, with a chassis made from a perfectly balanced combination of magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. The latest generation weighs just 990 grams with a new discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics option[1], or even less with solely newly updated integrated Intel® Iris® Pro graphics while measuring just 14.95 mm thin. The screen features a three-side narrow bezel with a high screen-to-body ratio of 86.4%.

With up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, and a maximum of 512 GB PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD storage, users get powerful performance and brilliant color quality on the 14-inch Full HD IPS[3] touchscreen. The Swift 5 has a full-function USB3.1 Type-C connector that supports Thunderbolt™ 3, dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), and supports Windows Hello through a fingerprint reader.

Designed for professionals on the move, the Swift 5 is a lightweight yet powerful laptop with up to 12.5 hours[4] of battery life for day-to-night productivity. The Swift 5 supports fast-charging, providing up to 4.5 hours of use with just a 30-minute charge[5]. Users can login via a touch of the built-in fingerprint reader through Windows Hello for easy and more secure access.

Acer Swift 3, A Stylish and Portable Powerhouse

The stylish and lightweight Acer Swift 3 notebook has a 14-inch Full HD IPS[3] screen, is available in steel gray and millennial pink, and weighs just 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs). The Swift 3 packs a lot of power into its 15.95 mm thin chassis with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics and an optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU, keeping everything running at its optimum speed. It also includes up to 512 GB PCIe Gen 3x4 SSD storage, 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM, Thunderbolt 3 and dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6, for a smoother and more enjoyable wireless experience, making it an ultra-portable, supercharged laptop for work and play. It delivers up to 12.5 hours[6] of battery life and offers fast charging capabilities: 30 minutes charging can provide 4 hours of battery life in video playback conditions.

Suitable for both work and play, the Swift 3 brings images and videos to life through the use of thin 4.37 mm bezels and an 84% screen-to-body ratio. For further color enhancement the Swift 3 also includes Acer Color Intelligence™ and Acer ExaColor Technology for enhanced, vivid images.

Acer Aspire C Series, the Ideal All-in-One for the Whole Family

With its space saving and elegant design, the 6.8 mm[1] ultra-thin Acer Aspire C all-in-one comes with stylish looks and plenty of practical features for both students and the whole family to enjoy. It is available with 27-inch, 24-inch, and 22-inch Full HD IPS screen options, all powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors and an optional discrete NVIDIA MX130 GPU. With ample storage space of up to 1 TB via a M.2 NVMe SSD[1] and up to 2 TB with a 2.5-inch HDD, and 32 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, the Aspire C series is the ideal all-in-one for multiple users with a wide range of needs.

Privacy is safeguarded with the option to close the camera shutter[1] when the webcam is not in use and an HDMI-out port offers the option for a second screen. There are four USB 3.1 Gen 1[1] ports for connecting peripherals, providing flexibility to accommodate specific needs and requirements such as printing, gaming and using a mouse or keyboard for writing longer assignments. Both young eyes and old are protected with Acer Vision Care, a series of technologies such as Acer Bluelight Shield, which lessens blue light exposure, and Flickerless technology[1] which reduces screen flickering for added comfort.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 5 will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 899; in North America in November, starting at USD 899.99; and in China in Q3 starting at RMB 7,499.

The Acer Swift 3 will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 599; in North America in November, starting at USD 699.99; and in China in Q3, starting at RMB 4,999.

The Acer Aspire C Series will be available in EMEA in December starting at EUR 599 (22-inch); in North America in Spring 2020, starting at USD 699 (24-inch); and in China in December, starting at RMB 3,399 (22-inch).

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Acer Swift and Aspire C series were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

[1] Specifications may vary based on model and region [2] Based on Acer's internal survey as of September 3, 2019 of competing 14-inch clamshell laptop designs available on the market, running Windows OS or OSX [3] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [4] Listed battery life is based on testing using Web browsing. The test clip loops the loading of 50 selected websites using Microsoft Edge every 30 seconds, until the battery is drained. Stated battery life is for comparison purpose only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, video chip format and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. Battery life test configuration: 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250, FHD, SSD only, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. Battery life test condition: 100 nits LCD brightness, 50% speaker volume, WLAN on, Bluetooth on, no direct Internet connection. [5] "Use" refers to video playback and "charge-time" is under the condition of the device being switched off during charging. [6] Listed battery life is based on testing using Web browsing. The test clip loops the loading of 50 selected websites using Microsoft Edge every 30 seconds, until the battery is drained. Stated battery life is for comparison purpose only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, video chip format and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. Battery life test configuration: 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics, FHD, SSD only, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. Battery life test condition: 100 nits LCD brightness, 50% speaker volume, WLAN on, Bluetooth on, no direct Internet connection.

