ACES Welcomes John Barbee As VP Of Sales And Marketing

Barbee, who has extensive experience in sales and marketing for pharmaceutical and nutritional products, says, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the ACES team and I look forward to putting my experience to use selling the highest quality CBD crude and distillates in the industry." In addition to heading up sales for ACES, he will lead the development and implementation of the marketing strategy for ACES.

"ACES is at the forefront of the rapidly growing—and rapidly changing—CBD and cannabinoid industry. We needed to fill our sales and marketing role with a leader who has deep experience in the health products field, and who can stay ahead of the changing legislation and regulations for CBD and cannabinoid products. John fits those needs perfectly and we're anticipating substantial growth with him on our team," says company president and CEO, Ken Kunberger.

A seasoned executive, Barbee has filled key management positions throughout his career at major corporations like Banner Pharmacaps in High Point, NC, where he served as Senior Vice President, Nutritional & Consumer Products Sales and Marketing, and Vita Health Products, Ltd., where he was Vice President of Sales.

Prior to accepting the position at ACES, Barbee was president of Greensboro-based consulting firm, JB and L Associates, LLC, where he developed strategic marketing plans for consumer goods manufacturers and facilitated profitable relationships with mass market accounts such as Sam's Club, Walgreen's and Costco.

Greensboro, NC-based ACES is a vertically integrated grower, producer and wholesale distributor of high-concentration CBD crude oil and distillate. With strict production standards, state-of-the-art processing equipment and end-to-end testing methodologies, ACES consistently provides its customers with the highest-quality 100% traceable CBD crude and distillate for their products.

