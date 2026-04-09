Aces Wilder Launches 'The Mosaic Collection': Two Women Redefining Menswear for Modern Social Life

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aces Wilder, a new voice in men's premium apparel, launches its debut capsule today: The Mosaic Collection. Founded by two women who traded the analytical rigor of NYC finance to solve a glaring void in the menswear market, Aces Wilder is a response to the 'invisible' wardrobe. The brand introduces a new 'uniform' for the socially dynamic man who has outgrown bland basics but refuses the performance of a costume.

Clothing for the Age of Social Intelligence

Aces Wilder debuts the 'Social Uniform' for the socially dynamic man, designed to bridge the gap between uninspired basics and costume-wear. Bridging the gap: Founders Juliet Sea Chen and Jenny Zhang bring their analytical rigor and shared creative vision to Aces Wilder

After years of observing the men in their lives oscillate between uninspired corporate staples and over-the-top festival gear, founders Juliet Sea Chen and Jenny Zhang decided to engineer a middle ground. The result is a collection rooted in "Dressing for Presence"—clothing designed with intentional prints and high-performance silhouettes, allowing men to command a room without over-exertion.

"In a digital-first world, how you show up physically matters more than ever," says Juliet Sea Chen, Co-Founder of Aces Wilder. "We are in a world of high social and emotional intelligence where any moment can become an opportunity. We're designing for off-screen, IRL living—where personal presence is the ultimate catalyst for real-world connection."

Performance Meets Global Architecture

Developed to align with the lifestyle of modern social spontaneity, the Mosaic Collection features prints inspired by the founders' global travels—from the intricate azulejos of Lisbon to the neon grids of Tokyo—all rendered on Aces Wilder's proprietary Aerothread™ fabric.

Custom-knit to meet the demands of a high-stakes social calendar, Aerothread™ is the brand's response to the fluid nature of modern life. It offers a luxuriously soft hand-feel and silk-like luster, balanced with 4-way kinetic stretch and breathability. Engineered to be wrinkle-resistant from morning through night, it ensures the wearer remains "presence-ready," whether navigating the heat of a music festival or the spontaneity of a late-night city skyline.

Dressing with Intention

Maintaining a commitment to slow fashion, the Mosaic Collection is released in limited quantities, with fewer than 100 pieces per variation. This "small-batch" approach ensures that the Aces Wilder man maintains a unique signature in any social setting.

"Aces Wilder believes that intention creates presence, and presence creates connection," says Jenny Zhang, Co-founder of Aces Wilder. "In a world where social moments are more rare and more vital, how you show up is no longer just a style question. It is a life one."

The Mosaic Collection is available exclusively at aceswilder.com starting April 9, 2026.

About Aces Wilder

Aces Wilder is a Los Angeles-based menswear brand founded by childhood friends and former finance professionals. By blending technical innovation with expressive, globally-inspired design, Aces Wilder creates "Socially Elevated Simplicity" for the modern man.

Media Contact:

Juliet Chen

[email protected]

917-741-8566

aceswilder.com

SOURCE Aces Wilder