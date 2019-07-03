DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acetonitrile: Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global acetonitrile market reached a volume of 113 Kilotons in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2011-2018. The report finds that the market is currently being driven by a heavy demand of acetonitrile in its end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and HPLC applications.

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of acetonitrile, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has analysed and segmented the global acetonitrile market on the basis of end-uses. Its biggest end-user is the pharmaceuticals industry accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. Acetonitrile is used to synthesise certain vitamins, amino acids, cortisone, etc. It is also used as a solvent in the production of insulin and antibiotics, tertiary-generation cephalosporins and for DNA synthesis. The second largest consumer of acetonitrile is in the HPCL applications (high-performance liquid chromatography). Acetonitrile is also used as a solvent in UV spectroscopy and polarography, in lithium batteries, for casting and moulding of plastic materials, for the extraction of fatty acids from animal and vegetable oils, in chemical laboratories for the detection of chemical residues and for spinning fibres.



The report has analysed the global key regions of the acetonitrile market and finds Asia-Pacific as the its biggest producer, accounting for more than half of the total global production. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. In terms of consumption, China represents the biggest consumer of acetonitrile followed by North and South America, Europe and Japan. On the basis of import and export trends, the United States represents the largest global importer of acetonitrile accounting for the majority of the total global imports. The United States is followed by China, United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany and France.



Analysing the competitive landscape of the global acetonitrile market the report has found that INEOS represents the world's biggest producer of acetonitrile accounting for around a third of the total global production. INEOS is followed by Asahi Kesai, PetroChina, Formosa, Secco and Sinopec.



Essential Aspects Evaluated



Market trends

Major regions

Key application areas

Key manufacturers

Price trends

Raw material requirements

Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process

Major importers and exporters

Value chain analysis

Market trends for major feedstocks

Price trends for major feedstocks

Key regions for major feedstocks

Key application areas for major feedstocks

Key players for major feedstocks

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Acetonitrile Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Strengths

5.7.2 Weaknesses

5.7.3 Opportunities

5.7.4 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.2 Manufacturing

5.8.3 Distribution

5.8.4 Export

5.8.5 End-Use

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Imports

5.10.2 Exports

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5 Latin America



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.2 Analytical Industry

7.3 Agrochemicals

7.4 Extraction Industry

7.5 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Profiles of Major Players

8.3.1 Ineos AG

8.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.3.3 Formosa Plastic Corporation

8.3.4 Imperial Chemical Corporation

8.3.5 Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc.

8.3.6 Tedia Company, Inc.

8.3.7 Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

8.3.8 Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited

8.3.9 Qingdao Shida Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.3.10 Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.3.11 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.



9 Acetonitrile Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Detailed Process Flow

9.5 Raw Material Requirements

9.6 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



10 Acetonitrile Feedstock Market Analysis

10.1 Propylene

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.1.1 Volume Trends

10.1.1.2 Value Trends

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1.5 Key Suppliers

10.2 Ammonia

10.2.1 Market Performance

10.2.1.1 Volume Trends

10.2.1.2 Value Trends

10.2.2 Price Trends

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.2.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.2.5 Key Suppliers



