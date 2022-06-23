Acetonitrile Market 2021-2025 | High Consumption of Acetonitrile in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 23, 2022, 03:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acetonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 36.07 th units at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The high consumption of acetonitrile in the pharmaceutical industry, growth in end-user industries in China and India, and high volume consumption of acetonitrile in high-performance liquid chromatography will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Acetonitrile Market Segmentation
- Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Analytical Chemistry
- Agrochemicals
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Acetonitrile Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The acetonitrile market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the new production method for acetonitrile as one of the prime reasons driving the acetonitrile market growth during the next few years.
Acetonitrile Market Vendor Analysis
The Acetonitrile Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- AnQore
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Avantor Inc.
- GFS Chemicals Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Imperial Chemical Corp.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Mil-Spec Industries Corp.
- Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
Acetonitrile Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist acetonitrile market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the acetonitrile market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the acetonitrile market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acetonitrile market vendors
|
Acetonitrile Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
36.07 th units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.37
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC and North America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 61%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article