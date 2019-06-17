Achaval Ferrer Acquires Melipal Winery

MENDOZA, Argentina and NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achaval Ferrer, one of the most distinguished wineries in Argentina and home of the most acclaimed Malbec, today announced that it has acquired Melipal Winery located in Agrelo, Mendoza. Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

Achaval Ferrer, one of the pioneers in bringing the Malbec varietal to the world, was founded in 1998 and quickly rose to become one of Argentina's first "cult" wineries. Established in Mendoza, Achaval Ferrer has implemented a long-standing commitment to the highest international standards of sustainable viticulture with a complete environmental plan and corporate social responsibility program that results in the highest quality wines, as evidenced by scores in the 90s across all offerings by respected wine critic, Robert Parker.

The acquisition of Melipal winery and vineyards complements the superb assets of Achaval Ferrer and enables a capacity to enter new markets. As part of the acquisition comes the exceptional "Las Nazarenas" Malbec vineyard planted in 1923, which reinforces the commitment of the bodega to produce unique wines.

About Achaval Ferrer

Achaval Ferrer, was founded in 1998 and acquired in 2011 by SPI Group, one of the world's most dynamic wines and spirits organizations managing more than 380 brands, including Stoli® Vodka. Achaval Ferrer sits within SPI Group's Tenute Del Mondo wine division, which also holds Arinzano – the first Pago wine in northern Spain. Since its launch in 1999, Achaval Ferrer's Finca Altamira has become one of the first Argentinean "cult" wines. The current portfolio consists of three tiers of wines: Fincas, single vineyard handcrafted wines; Quimera, the single blend produced at the winery; and the Mendoza line, with Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and recently Cabernet Franc. Finca Altamira, has the highest average rating of the last 10 years for Argentinean wines according to Wine Advocate.

About Melipal

Founded in 2003, Melipal Winery owns 74 hectares of vineyards in Luján de Cuyo, the cradle of the most ancient Malbec ungrafted vineyards in Mendoza, an extremely modern winery and a portfolio that includes two main brands: Melipal and Ikella.

