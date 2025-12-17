Premiere digital personal finance company Achieve to leverage Pagaya's credit-decisioning technology and data network to responsibly broaden access to personal loans for consumers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, and Pagaya Technologies LTD. (NASDAQ: PGY) ("Pagaya"), a global technology company delivering AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem, have partnered to responsibly expand consumers' access to personal loans on Achieve's platform.

Achieve and Pagaya Launch Partnership to Expand Access to Personal Loans

Initially, Achieve will integrate Pagaya's AI-powered underwriting technology and broad, data-rich network to provide responsible access to personal loans for an expanded mix of consumers. Achieve will serve as the end-to-end relationship manager and servicer throughout the life of the loans offered through this partnership.

Achieve joins Pagaya's network of dozens of bank and fintech partners that rely on Pagaya to responsibly extend credit to more consumers, retain customer relationships and manage credit exposure through the use of Pagaya's consumer data set and seamless API integrations. Over time, Pagaya and Achieve, along with several others currently in Pagaya's onboarding stage, expect to expand their collaboration beyond personal loan decisioning by leveraging Pagaya's full suite of robust capabilities, including its prescreen and affiliate marketing products, along with Achieve's broad suite of capabilities, to connect more consumers with the right product at the right moment.

As the trusted leader in debt consolidation and liability optimization, Achieve embraces a variety of innovative strategies designed to help consumers improve their financial well-being. Earlier this year, Achieve became one of the first personal loan platforms to adopt FICO® Score 10 T, which incorporates trended credit data to offer a comprehensive view of borrower behavior.

"Our partnership with Pagaya represents a powerful step forward in Achieve's mission to provide digital tools, credit access and resources that help consumers reach their financial goals," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "Achieve and Pagaya share closely aligned missions and we're excited about the prospect to build a long-term, strategically integrated partnership. By combining Pagaya's AI-driven technology with the Achieve platform, we are reshaping how everyday Americans optimize their household balance sheets."

"We are proud to partner with Achieve, a meaningful player in helping consumers better manage and optimize debt," said Sanjiv Das, Co-Founder and President of Pagaya. "By embedding Pagaya's AI-powered network with Achieve's existing platform, we can help them responsibly increase access to personal loans, while supporting their long-term vision to deliver a more complete suite of financial solutions. This partnership, along with several new lending partnerships expected in the near term, will grow to include multiple products across our lending product suite. We look forward to partnering with Achieve to create more value for more of their customers."

About Achieve

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans , debt relief and debt consolidation , along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229). Personal loans are originated by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Equal Housing Lender.

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate products for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

Achieve Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

Pagaya Contacts

Investors & Analysts

[email protected]

Media & Press

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve