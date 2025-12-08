Achieve appoints Layla Revis as senior vice president of marketing

Global marketing leader joins the trusted name in digital personal finance to elevate brand strategy and expand consumer reach

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, has appointed Layla Revis as senior vice president of marketing. Revis is an experienced global brand and digital strategist with a strong track record leading marketing teams and shaping breakthrough campaigns across technology, advertising and financial services.

Through her work on digital and creative initiatives, Revis has driven marketing and brand transformation for major global brands including Samsung, Oracle and Visa. She also held senior roles at Ogilvy and Sprout Social, where she guided high-impact campaigns and helped modernize each company's approach to brand and digital engagement. At Achieve, Revis will lead marketing strategy across brand growth, creative, product marketing, content and social media.

"Joining Achieve is especially meaningful at a moment when so many Americans are feeling the strain of higher costs, rising interest rates and mounting debt. Helping people regain confidence in their financial lives and find real pathways to debt alleviation is work that truly matters," Revis said. "Hearing our members' experiences and knowing that Achieve is the trusted name in debt consolidation gives me confidence that I'm exactly where I should be. I'm excited to help expand the Achieve brand to more people seeking a clear, sustainable path to financial stability."

Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh said Revis' leadership will help accelerate the company's mission to provide families with personalized support and empathetic guidance.

"Layla is a world-class marketer with an instinct for connecting powerful storytelling to real human need," Stroh said. "Her experience working with global brands and her commitment to purpose-driven marketing make her an ideal fit for Achieve's mission. We are thrilled to welcome her as we continue building a brand rooted in trust, empathy and measurable impact for the people we serve."

Revis earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in Media & International Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Achieve is the trusted leader in debt consolidation, backed by strong satisfaction scores and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. With more than 20 years of experience supporting consumers on their financial journeys, Achieve combines innovative technology with compassionate human support to deliver personalized financial options for people looking to navigate debt and regain long-term financial confidence.

