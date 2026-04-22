Achieve boosts HELOC loan limit to $500,000 with APRs as low as 5.875%

Larger loan amounts, a reduction in available interest rates, and expansion to 31 states (nearly 80% of the U.S. population) will fuel Achieve's continued growth in HELOCs.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, is increasing the maximum loan amount for its home equity line of credit (HELOC) to $500,000. The expansion from the previous $300,000 limit accompanies a reduction in annual percentage rates, with fixed-rate APRs now as low as 5.875% for borrowers who meet certain qualifications, such as enrolling in autopay.

The reduction in APRs and increased loan limits underscore Achieve's commitment to providing affordable options for homeowners in a shifting economic landscape. Achieve continues to offer members across most credit tiers — including those with credit scores as low as 600 — competitive rates, providing homeowners access to their equity, while often reducing their payment burden substantially.

Credit Score Range New APR Old APR 720-739 6.125 % 7.125 800-819 5.875 % 6.875

"We are constantly looking for ways to serve consumers better, and we're excited to offer larger loans and lower fixed rates to our members," said Achieve President of Lending Kyle Enright. "At Achieve, we are committed to responding quickly to market opportunities so our members can benefit from lower borrowing costs and higher credit limits that meet their evolving financial needs."

Additionally, Achieve has expanded its footprint by launching in Utah and North Dakota, bringing its innovative HELOC product to a total of 31 states.

Achieve's HELOCs are designed to help homeowners use a portion of their home's equity to consolidate unsecured debts, pay for home renovations, better manage the expense of an upcoming large purchase — or a combination of the three. Achieve HELOCs are fixed-rate and fully amortizing, eliminating the uncertainty and risk of payment shock that traditional HELOCs present to consumers via variable rates, interest-only periods or balloon payments.

Other features and benefits of the Achieve HELOC include:

Fixed Rates and Fully Amortizing Payments: Transparent pricing and payment terms without the risky teaser rates, interest-only periods and bait-and-switch tactics that can trap homeowners in a debt spiral

Transparent pricing and payment terms without the risky teaser rates, interest-only periods and bait-and-switch tactics that can trap homeowners in a debt spiral Low Credit Score Requirement: Minimum required credit score of 600

Minimum required credit score of 600 Flexible Application Process: Borrowers can start their loan application online or over the phone

Borrowers can start their loan application online or over the phone No In-Person Appraisals: State-of-the-art automated valuation models ensure accurate home valuations while reducing time and expense from loan underwriting

State-of-the-art automated valuation models ensure accurate home valuations while reducing time and expense from loan underwriting Fast Underwriting: HELOCs close in as little as 7 business days

HELOCs close in as little as 7 business days Convenient Closings: Borrowers can digitally sign most loan documents and a mobile notary is dispatched to borrowers to collect remaining ink-signed documents

Borrowers can digitally sign most loan documents and a mobile notary is dispatched to borrowers to collect remaining ink-signed documents Large Loan Limits: Borrow up to $500,000

Borrow up to $500,000 5-Year Draw Period: Borrowers can pay down and borrow from their HELOC for up to five years

Borrowers can pay down and borrow from their HELOC for up to five years Repay on Your Timeline: 10, 15, 20 and 30-year repayment terms available, with no prepayment penalty for the life of the HELOC

10, 15, 20 and 30-year repayment terms available, with no prepayment penalty for the life of the HELOC Direct Creditor Pay: Borrowers using their HELOC to consolidate debt have the convenience of Achieve paying off their creditors directly

Borrowers using their HELOC to consolidate debt have the convenience of Achieve paying off their creditors directly Widespread Availability: Achieve HELOCs are available in 31 states, encompassing nearly 80% of the U.S. population

Achieve HELOCs are available in 31 states, encompassing nearly 80% of the U.S. population Easy Account Management: Manage monthly payments and new draw requests through a web browser or mobile app

Homeowners who use an Achieve HELOC to consolidate debt save an average of nearly $800 per month compared to their previous debt payments. Achieve works with its members to conduct a comprehensive financial assessment during the application process. A thorough collateral valuation process helps ensure the HELOCs are originated with low combined loan-to-value ratios that preserve an ample cushion of remaining home equity. Achieve believes this better enables its members to address their immediate financial needs without jeopardizing their opportunity to build long-term wealth via their home.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve