Achieve awards $10,000 debt payoff to Fresh Start Contest winner

California mother of six receives financial boost after sharing her family's journey with debt

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, has selected Tyneisha Solorzano of San Bernardino, California, as the winner of its Fresh Start Contest, awarding her $10,000 toward paying down debt and helping her family move closer to a financial fresh start.

The contest invited consumers from across the country to share how debt has affected their lives and what becoming debt-free would mean for their future. Solorzano's story stood out for its honesty, resilience and determination to create new opportunities for her family despite years of financial challenges.

After working to establish credit so she and her husband could qualify for a mortgage, the couple purchased their first home in 2019. Soon after, a plumbing emergency and a series of costly repairs to their fixer-upper home led to mounting credit card debt. As expenses piled up, the family found it increasingly difficult to get ahead.

In her contest submission, Solorzano described the emotional toll of carrying debt while raising six children and trying to provide opportunities for her family.

"I'm feeling ecstatic about this $10,000," Solorzano told Achieve after her win. "We managed to buy our home and right away the back sewer line just collapsed. And our house is a fixer-upper, so there's always something to do. It's amazing how much and how easily you can use credit cards to make that happen, right?"

Like many Americans facing persistent debt, Solorzano said the financial burden affected more than her monthly budget.

"Knowing that you have so much debt all the time and that it's really only going higher, you can't really relax," she said. "My blood pressure started going up."

The $10,000 award will help Solorzano and her family pay down debt and create more room in their budget for future goals.

"We are definitely going to be able to pay down that debt that we have," said Solorzano. "I also think we're going to take a road trip. It's really hard to plan vacations and things like that, knowing that you have that much debt."

The Fresh Start Contest was created to highlight the personal stories behind debt and recognize the determination of consumers working to improve their financial outlook.

"Tyneisha's story resonated because it's one that so many families can relate to," said Brad Stroh, co-founder and co-CEO of Achieve. "An unexpected home repair turned into years of financial stress, yet she never lost sight of what she wanted for her family. We're proud to help provide a meaningful step forward and celebrate the perseverance that brought her here."

The contest launched in May and encouraged consumers to share how debt has shaped their lives and what they would do with a financial fresh start. Entries highlighted the challenges many households face as they balance rising costs, unexpected expenses and long-term financial goals.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

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214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

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SOURCE Achieve