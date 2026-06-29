Achieve's Jordan Figueroa honored with Diversity & Inclusion Champion Hero Award

Recognition comes as Achieve is also named a top workplace for LGBTQ+ employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, is celebrating a major honor for one of its employees during Pride Month. Jordan Figueroa, senior program manager of employee experience, has been named the 2026 Diversity & Inclusion Champion Hero Award recipient by the Greater Phoenix Equality Chamber of Commerce.

Presented during the chamber's Annual Hero Awards earlier this month at The Camby Hotel in Phoenix, the award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and impact in advancing diversity, inclusion and community engagement in the workplace and in their communities.

Figueroa was selected from a group of finalists for his leadership in fostering an inclusive workplace culture, championing employee resource groups and strengthening connections between Achieve and the broader community.

"Jordan's passion for creating meaningful connections and helping employees feel seen, valued and supported has made a lasting impact across Achieve," said Achieve Vice President of Talent Development and Experience Henri' Dawes. "This recognition reflects his dedication to building a culture where people can bring their authentic selves to work and thrive. We're incredibly proud to celebrate this achievement."

An active leader and advocate for Achieve's Pride employee resource group, Figueroa has helped create opportunities for LGBTQ+ employees and allies to connect, share experiences and celebrate their identities. The Pride ERG supports Achieve's commitment to fostering belonging through educational programming, community engagement and year-round initiatives that celebrate and uplift LGBTQ+ team members and allies.

"This award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the collective efforts of so many people who care deeply about inclusion and belonging," said Figueroa. "I'm grateful to work alongside colleagues and leaders who support this work and help create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued."

The recognition comes during Pride Month and follows another recent honor for Achieve's workplace culture. Earlier this year, BestCompaniesAZ named Achieve among its Top 3 Picks for Best Workplaces for LGBTQ+ Employees as part of its 2026 Top 18 Best Workplaces for LGBTQ+ Employees list. With a major corporate presence in the Phoenix area, Achieve continues to invest in initiatives that foster belonging, support employee resource groups and strengthen connections with the communities where its employees live and work.

Together, the recognitions highlight Achieve's continued investment in employee experience, employee resource groups and community engagement efforts that help foster a workplace where employees can succeed professionally while feeling supported personally.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts:

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve