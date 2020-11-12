Achieve Balance and Mindfulness this Holiday Season with Expert Koya Webb and California Almonds

Enter holistic wellness expert, Koya Webb. Balance is an essential element to overall wellness, and that's why California Almonds has partnered with Koya to help us level up our mindfulness game and maintain our energy, no matter what the day brings. Whether you're juggling a crazy WFH schedule or caring for loved ones, take a page from Koya on how to create space for intentional healthy habits in your everyday to fuel the best you:

Keep Your Energy Game 100. Don't let hunger get the best of you. A handful of almonds tucked into your purse or pocket can come in handy when you need a little "pick me up".

Whether it's for two minutes or twenty, sit quietly with your thoughts, clear your mind by meditating, or take a walk outdoors. We are constantly surrounded by noise, and it's never been more important to make time to better our minds. Snack on Practical Portions. Too little or too much of a good thing can affect your mood, so make sure you reach for the ideal amount of nutritious foods. Opt for a handful of almonds (or 23 almonds) - each one ounce serving offers 6 grams of plant-powered protein, 4 grams of filling fiber and good fats to deliver long-lasting energy.

"Despite the constant unknowns, create a daily flow that works for you and focus on what you can control," said Koya. "Simple habits like intentional eating have a profound impact on my overall wellbeing. Nutrient-dense snacks like almonds are my secret ally to help me stay fueled and energized to be at my best."

Mindful eating doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. When hunger strikes, Koya reaches for simple yet powerful ingredients that are equal parts satisfying and nutritious. Koya's Almond N' Banana Protein Smoothie is packed with nutrients and offers a convenient way to stay fueled and on-track until mealtime. Another Koya-favorite is her Berry Blissful Almond Butter Bowl complete with plant-based ingredients to keep your healthy snacking habits going throughout the day. When she is itching for something green, her Satisfying Smoked Almond & Edamame Salad provides the purposeful fuel needed to perform your best.

To find more of Koya's wellness tips and easy-to-make plant-based snack recipes, visit www.almonds.com/koya-webb.

About Koya Webb

Koya Webb is an internationally recognized yoga teacher, celebrity holistic health coach, author, speaker, and vegan activist whose core mission is to promote daily self-care, oneness and ecofriendly living to combat some of the world's biggest challenges including mental health, social injustices and global warming. Koya is the founder of Get Loved Up, an international lifestyle community and Yoga School that inspires mental, spiritual and physical health through an app, online courses, retreats, in-person yoga teacher training events and the Get Loved Up Podcast.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

