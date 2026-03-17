Achieve cuts personal loan APRs to 6.25%

Lower rates expand access to personal loans for debt consolidation and provide borrowers with a smarter debt solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, is lowering the best annual percentage rate (APR) available for Achieve Personal Loans. The lowest available APR for an Achieve Personal Loan is now 6.25%, down from the previous minimum of 8.99%, a reduction of 274 basis points (2.74 percentage points).

The new, lower APRs are the latest strategic initiative by Achieve and its bank partner to responsibly expand consumers' access to unsecured personal loans, while maintaining strong credit performance. In May 2025, the Achieve Personal Loans platform became one of the first personal loan programs to use FICO® Score 10 T, which uses trended credit data for more informed lending decisions and lower expected delinquencies, without affecting approval rates. To better serve more consumers, in December 2025, Achieve integrated Pagaya's AI-powered underwriting technology and broad network of rich data to provide responsible access to personal loans for an expanded set of consumers.

"Lower starting APRs expand access to more affordable options for consumers carrying high-interest balances," said Kyle Enright, president of lending at Achieve. "When borrowers qualify for a personal loan at a lower APR, it reduces the interest cost of those balances and helps transform those revolving balances into smarter debt."

The new, lower APR gives qualified borrowers a more affordable way to manage debt through a fixed-rate loan with a predictable monthly payment and clear payoff date. The Achieve Personal Loan provides transparency throughout the borrowing process, a personalized experience and structured repayment terms. Unlike revolving credit products, with rates and balances that can shift over time, an Achieve Personal Loan features fixed APRs and defined repayment schedules. Borrowers know their APR, their monthly payment and when their loan will be paid off from the start.

Key features of Achieve Personal Loans

Competitive, fixed APRs: APRs now range from 6.25% to 36%, depending on credit profile, loan amount and term.

APRs now range from 6.25% to 36%, depending on credit profile, loan amount and term. Flexible loan amounts: Borrow between $5,000 and $50,000 to consolidate higher-interest debt or cover significant expenses.

Borrow between $5,000 and $50,000 to consolidate higher-interest debt or cover significant expenses. Predictable repayment terms: Borrowers choose from 24 to 60 months to align monthly payments with your budget and financial goals.

Borrowers choose from 24 to 60 months to align monthly payments with your budget and financial goals. Lowest-APR criteria: To qualify for the 6.25% APR, borrowers must have excellent credit, apply for a loan amount less than $12,000 and select a 24-month term.

To qualify for the 6.25% APR, borrowers must have excellent credit, apply for a loan amount less than $12,000 and select a 24-month term. Rate discounts: Borrowers may be eligible for one or more discounts on their loan interest rate, including discounts for having a co-borrower, qualified retirement assets and direct creditor payoff.

Borrowers may be eligible for one or more discounts on their loan interest rate, including discounts for having a co-borrower, qualified retirement assets and direct creditor payoff. Best-in-class customer service: LendingTree named Achieve one of the top 3 personal loan lenders for customer satisfaction in both the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

LendingTree named Achieve one of the top 3 personal loan lenders for customer satisfaction in both the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Transparent pricing: Origination fees range from 1.99% to 9.99% and are included in the loan balance.

Origination fees range from 1.99% to 9.99% and are included in the loan balance. Fast funding: Loan funding occurs within 24 hours

Loan funding occurs within 24 hours Widespread availability: Achieve Personal Loans are available in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Achieve Personal Loans are available in 38 states and Washington, D.C. Easy Account Management: Borrowers can manage payments and monitor their loan through a web browser or mobile app.

Achieve Personal Loans are designed to help individuals responsibly manage high-interest debt by consolidating revolving balances into easy-to-manage installment loans. The loans are originated by a bank partner on the Achieve Personal Loans platform.

Achieve takes a holistic approach when evaluating borrowers, considering factors such as debt, income and overall financial needs. Borrowers can choose between a fully digital application experience or working with a dedicated loan consultant over the phone. Loan consultants guide members through a free, detailed assessment of their financial situation to help determine the best path forward.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229). Personal loans are originated by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Equal Housing Lender.

Contacts

Austin Kilgorea

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazi

kis[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve