Achieve Partners Backs Fast-Growing Life Sciences Consultancy to Close Biotech Talent Gap

The latest investment in Achieve's unique workforce fund, Celito Tech addresses growing demand for industry-specific quality assurance and IT services in life sciences

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced an investment in Celito Tech ("Celito"), a Palo Alto-based firm that provides tailored regulatory, compliance, and IT services designed to meet the needs of biotech and life sciences companies. The investment is the latest in Achieve's recently announced Workforce II Fund, which invests in high-growth companies in sectors facing critical talent shortages and builds apprenticeship programs to both close those workforce gaps and accelerate growth.

Celito

"Biotech companies have always operated in one of the most demanding regulatory environments imaginable, and as AI reshapes the industry and catalyzes drug development, the compliance demands and technical challenges they face will only become more complex," said Vikas Kawatra, CEO and Co-Founder of Celito. "Joining the Achieve portfolio gives us the resources and talent infrastructure to dramatically expand our reach, while staying true to the mission that has driven our growth from day one: helping biotech companies navigate that complexity so they can focus on developing new life-saving therapies."

The biotech industry operates under a complex and ever-evolving web of regulations that govern everything from preclinical research and clinical trials to drug manufacturing and commercialization. Compliance failures can trigger costly remediation projects, delay product launches, or invite enforcement action, raising the stakes for companies that lack robust regulatory and IT infrastructure. At the same time, as AI begins to transform drug discovery and clinical operations, biotech companies face mounting pressure to integrate new technologies into their existing systems in ways that streamline the development process without disrupting ongoing programs.

Against this backdrop, demand is surging for specialized partners like Celito, which provides fractional, multi-disciplinary teams capable of designing and executing the full technology and compliance roadmap across a company's lifecycle. The firm's offerings include clinical quality assurance, regulatory and audit readiness, medical affairs enablement, enterprise application management, and a broad suite of IT services, including cybersecurity and cloud migration.

As part of the Achieve portfolio, Celito will formalize its talent development programs, building on its existing success with internship and co-op initiatives, to create scalable apprenticeship pathways into life sciences tech and compliance careers.

"The biotech industry is at an inflection point as the opportunities presented by AI and emerging technology meet the regulatory and compliance regime that governs the field. More than ever, promising life sciences companies need support to help navigate this landscape," said Lauren Goldman, Vice President at Achieve Partners. "What sets the Celito team apart is their combination of deep market knowledge and IT expertise, which makes them uniquely qualified to close the talent gaps at the intersection of these disciplines. We're excited to bring Achieve's workforce strategy to bear on accelerating Celito's growth."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

About Celito Tech

Celito Tech is a life sciences consulting firm providing technology-enabled regulatory, compliance, and IT services to biotech companies. The Company delivers a range of industry-specific solutions, including clinical quality assurance and medical affairs enablement, alongside IT services such as cybersecurity, cloud migration, and Veeva support. Celito is led by its two cofounders Vikas Kawatra (CEO) and Ravi Monangi (CTO), as well as Justin Lawrence; all bringing extensive experience across healthcare and life sciences.

SOURCE Achieve Partners