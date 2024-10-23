Achieve Partners Invests in Procurement and Supply Chain Services Leader

Unique talent-focused fund backs RiseNow amidst increasing demand for procurement, inventory management, and supply chain technology services

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced an investment in RiseNow, a boutique advisory and strategy firm focused on procurement and supply chain. The investment is the latest in Achieve's unique workforce fund which identifies high-growth companies in fields facing severe talent shortages and builds apprenticeship programs to close those gaps and accelerate growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic permanently transformed how the world's largest companies manage procurement and supply chain, driving the need for advanced SaaS platforms to support these critical functions. However, many organizations adopted technology as a quick fix, overlooking critical process design and talent considerations needed for long-term success. RiseNow is uniquely positioned to build the operating models and talent necessary to implement, configure, integrate, and manage these technologies at scale, ensuring companies achieve sustainable outcomes in an increasingly complex landscape.

"Procurement and supply chain are evolving at an unprecedented rate, which is both driving reliance on expert boutiques and exacerbating a longstanding talent shortage to manage next-gen software and processes that support these functions," says RiseNow co-founder and CEO Matt Stewart. "Many companies rely on offshore talent, but we're committed to creating opportunities for the next generation's workforce here at home. I would not be here without those who apprenticed me, and this disruptive model is exactly what's needed right now. So we're delighted to announce the launch of RiseTalent, the first apprenticeship program for digital procurement and supply chain."

"RiseNow stands out in a crowded field for its comprehensive and specialized approach to the functional design of world-class procurement and supply chain functions, driven by an experienced leadership team," said Achieve Managing Director Ryan Craig. "We're excited to bring Achieve's model of talent-focused investment to reinforce their position as an industry pioneer."

"RiseNow is bringing both domain expertise and innovative thinking to bear on addressing the unique challenges facing modern supply chains," added Cassidy Leventhal, Principal at Achieve. "This investment goes beyond capital – we're partnering with RiseNow to redefine how talent, technology, and processes intersect, ensuring their customers not only implement advanced systems but also have the people and operational frameworks to leverage them effectively."

RiseNow was one of the first implementation partners of leading platforms like Coupa, JAGGAER, SAP Ariba, and Tecsys, and is currently investing in building an intake and orchestration practice. They are also a pioneer in inventory management, point-of-use, and warehouse management, especially in healthcare, so hospitals and clinicians have sustainable, reliable, and efficient access to what they need to provide the best patient care. Achieve's investment will also enhance and propel RiseNow's capabilities in these already-established areas.

