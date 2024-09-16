Achilles Mortgage and Funding Announces Its Focus on Fixing and Flipping Houses

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achilles Mortgage and Funding has announced a renewed focus on fixing and flipping houses, positioning itself as a leading partner for real estate investors in today's dynamic housing market. With the current volatility and fluctuating interest rates impacting property investments, Achilles aims to provide innovative financing solutions that enable investors to capitalize on potential opportunities.

Achilles Mortgage and Funding has announced a renewed focus on fixing and flipping houses, positioning itself as a leading partner for real estate investors in today’s dynamic housing market.

One of the standout features of Achilles Mortgage and Funding is its 100% financing option in select markets, particularly in Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Alabama just to name a few. This unique financing option allows investors to take on projects without the need for upfront capital, enabling them to maximize the return on investment. Furthermore, Achilles extends its services to a variety of other states, including, Indiana, Missouri, Arkansas, and New Mexico, ensuring a wide reach for their clients' diverse needs.

Investors focusing on the fix-and-flip model can benefit significantly from Achilles' financial strategies. After repairs, the value of the home is projected to be up to 75% of its after-repair value, which provides a solid foundation for profitability. This high percentage reflects the company's confidence in the potential appreciation of well-renovated properties in today's competitive housing landscape.

Achilles Mortgage and Funding understands that the real estate market can be unpredictable, and as such, they offer flexible financial solutions tailored to meet the needs of their clients. Differed interest payment programs until post-sale or refinance are among the options available, allowing investors to manage their cash flow effectively and make strategic decisions about their investment timeline. This flexibility is particularly crucial in current market conditions, where investors may need to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

As the housing market in the U.S. continues to evolve, with increasing demand for residential properties and limited inventory, opportunities for fixing and flipping houses are ripe for those equipped with the right resources. Achilles Mortgage and Funding's emphasis on supporting investors through 100% financing and flexible repayment options demonstrates their commitment to empowering their clients to succeed in this competitive arena.

About Achilles Mortgage and Funding

Achilles Mortgage and Funding stands out in the real estate investment landscape by specializing in fixing and flipping houses with an array of supportive financial options. They also offer personalized residential mortgage services in Florida and Texas. To learn more about their exceptional services, visit their website: https://achillesmortgage.com/

Contact Information:

Name: Jacob Buchanan

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (716) 816-5583

SOURCE Achilles Mortgage and Funding