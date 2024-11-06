ACI ANNOUNCES 2025 MIDDLE EAST CONCRETE CONFERENCE

News provided byAmerican Concrete Institute
Nov 06, 2024, 15:27 ET
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute (ACI) along with the ACI UAE Chapter will co-host the ACI Concrete Conference - From Gray to Green in Dubai, UAE, on February 12-13, 2025. The 2-day conference will be held at Kempinski Central Avenue, Dubai, UAE, and will explore the cutting-edge practices and innovations driving the concrete industry toward a carbon-neutral future.
The ACI Concrete Conference - From Gray to Green will bring together industry leaders, local and international experts, and government officials to exchange their experiences and discuss innovative and emerging technologies in the concrete industry.
Conference Session Speakers:
- Fouad Yazbeck, FACI, Conference MC
- Michael J. Paul, ACI President
- Frederick H. Grubbe, MBA, CAE, ACI Executive Vice President
- Abdeldjelil Belarbi PhD, PE F.ACI, F.SEI, F.ASCE
- Antonio Nanni, PhD, PE ACI Past President 2023-2024
- Dean Frank, PE
- Professor Mufid Samarai, PhD
- Khaled Nahlawi, PhD, PE
- Kasem Mayamh, PhD
- Carol Hayek, PhD, MBA, FACI, FPTI
- Moneeb Genedy, PhD, PE
- Ahmad Khartabil, MACI
- Alireza Biparva, M.A.Sc, LEED Green Associate
- Muhammad K. Rahman, PhD, MACI
- Tarek Alkhrdaji PhD, PE FACI
- Calum Perey, BE(Hon) BBusMan MIEAust
Learn more about the 2025 ACI Middle East Concrete Conference.
For more information, contact:
Julie Webb
Marketing
p +1.248.848.3148
American Concrete Institute | Always advancing
concrete.org
Always advancing – The American Concrete Institute is a leading global authority for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training, & certification programs. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and resource centers in Southern California, Chicago/Midwest, and the Mid-Atlantic. Visit concrete.org for additional information.
SOURCE American Concrete Institute
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article