ACI Learning Achieves ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications Verifying Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Best Practices

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning, a leading provider of audit, cybersecurity and IT training solutions, announced today that it has achieved both the ISO 27001 certification for information security and the ISO 27701 certification for data privacy. These certifications validate the company's commitment to data security through implementing industry best practices, protecting customers' privacy, and demonstrating compliance with global data privacy regulations.

ISO 27001 is an international standard used to define and measure the performance of an Information Security Management System (ISMS). These systems are a collection of policies, procedures, and best practices to ensure a company's IT infrastructure is being properly implemented and maintained. A proper ISMS contains elements like end user security awareness training, change management, incident response procedures, and disaster recovery planning, among others.

ISO 27701 is an extension of the ISO 27001 standard. ISO 27701 provides guidelines for implementing and maintaining a privacy information management system (PIMS) within the framework of an ISMS. It helps organizations to identify and assess privacy risks, establish controls and processes to mitigate those risks, and ensure compliance with applicable privacy regulations.

To achieve the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications, ACI Learning underwent a rigorous audit by A-LIGN, an independent third-party certification body. The audit evaluated the company's ISMS and PIMS against the standard's requirements, including data protection policies, procedures, and controls, as well as compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. ACI Learning showed its commitment to protecting the privacy of its customers' personal data and to continuously improving its ISMS and PIMS.

"These certifications are increasingly important for companies today. It provides them an assurance and confidence when doing business with us," said Don Pezet, cofounder of ACI Learning. "It's a way for us to communicate to our customers that they can trust us to do what we say we do: That we protect their data, we do not share information without permission, and that we've done our due diligence and we'll continue to do that so we can maintain this status."

Pezet explained that different states and countries all have varying policies and standards when it comes to security and data protection, and that the International Organization of Standardization (ISO), developed this framework to adopt a set of international standards that meet and exceed the standards set everywhere in the world. For international companies such as ACI Learning, that's important.

"Now companies can know that ACI Learning is doing everything we can to secure data and that we follow all rules related to privacy," Pezet said. "That's the reason we set out to do this. It's positive for the customer overall, but it also allows us to focus our efforts on a realistic goal that we can achieve. It's really important to me that we are always truthful to people, and we never misrepresent information. These standards lay the groundwork for us to follow best practices everywhere we do business."

