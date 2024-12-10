ACI Learning Introduces myACI Marketplace with Over 18,000 Training Courses for a Broad Range of Industry Needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning is thrilled to announce the launch of the myACI Marketplace, a groundbreaking addition to the myACI platform that is poised to redefine workforce development and training. With the immediate introduction of over 18,000 new training modules, organizations can now customize their learning ecosystems in ways that were never before possible, catering to a vast range of employee development needs beyond traditional IT, cybersecurity, and audit training.

Expanding Horizons: New Partners, New Possibilities

The myACI Marketplace offers businesses access to an expansive range of new content across disciplines such as application development, leadership training, and productivity applications, thanks to partnerships with BizLibrary, Clip Training, Scrimba, Net Ninja, Bigger Brains and a growing number of other leading content providers. This strategic shift represents a bold step in supporting comprehensive workforce growth across sectors and industries.

"This isn't just another platform enhancement—it's a transformational leap," said Scott Horn, CEO at ACI Learning. "With myACI Marketplace, businesses can now build tailored learning experiences that are fully scalable and adaptable to their needs. We're offering more than just content; we're giving businesses the ability to support the full learning journey for their teams."

In collaboration with these industry-leading partners, ACI Learning is creating a new wave of learning opportunities.

Featured Launch Partners Include:

BizLibrary – Delivering expertise in business operations and human resources training, with over 12,500 courses spanning Business Skills, HR Compliance, Software, Leadership & Management, Workplace Safety, Sales & Service, and IT.



– Delivering expertise in business operations and human resources training, with over 12,500 courses spanning Business Skills, HR Compliance, Software, Leadership & Management, Workplace Safety, Sales & Service, and IT. Clip Training – Providing 5,700 courses focused on Cybersecurity Training, Phishing Training & Testing, and Microsoft 365 User Training.



– Providing 5,700 courses focused on Cybersecurity Training, Phishing Training & Testing, and Microsoft 365 User Training. Scrimba – Specializing in technical development with 60 courses in areas like JavaScript, Python, React, TypeScript, AI, HTML, CSS, Tailwind, Imba, and UI Design.



– Specializing in technical development with 60 courses in areas like JavaScript, Python, React, TypeScript, AI, HTML, CSS, Tailwind, Imba, and UI Design. Net Ninja – Will add more than 80 courses to myACI Marketplace that cove r various programming languages, frameworks, and tools, including JavaScript, HTML, CSS, React, Node.js, Vue.js, Django, and more.



Will add more than 80 courses to myACI Marketplace that cove various programming languages, frameworks, and tools, including JavaScript, HTML, CSS, React, Node.js, Vue.js, Django, and more. Bigger Brains - Providing 259 courses designed to enhance professional skills across various fields, including training in accounting, finance, business, communication, cybersecurity, data analysis, DEI, Google Workspace, HIPAA compliance, management, and productivity tools like Microsoft Office and Excel.

New Features and Capabilities of myACI Marketplace

Vast Content Expansion : With over 18,000 new training modules – and rapidly growing - across multiple disciplines, organizations now have the flexibility to offer much more than just IT and cybersecurity training, empowering employees with content spanning leadership, operations, and beyond.

: With over 18,000 new training modules – and rapidly growing - across multiple disciplines, organizations now have the flexibility to offer much more than just IT and cybersecurity training, empowering employees with content spanning leadership, operations, and beyond. Custom Content Management : myACI Marketplace allows administrators to blend internal training materials with external courses, providing AI-driven mentorship tools to personalize learning experiences. Administrators can also leverage AI to help employees navigate the vast content catalog and receive recommendations for continued skill development.

: myACI Marketplace allows administrators to blend internal training materials with external courses, providing AI-driven mentorship tools to personalize learning experiences. Administrators can also leverage AI to help employees navigate the vast content catalog and receive recommendations for continued skill development. Flexible Subscription Models : Businesses can start scaling their training now with subscription models that cover areas such as IT, HR, leadership, and productivity. The platform is designed to grow with organizational needs, and in-app purchasing is coming soon!

: Businesses can start scaling their training now with subscription models that cover areas such as IT, HR, leadership, and productivity. The platform is designed to grow with organizational needs, and in-app purchasing is coming soon! Enterprise-Grade Security & Scalability: With robust security measures and tools designed for large-scale organizations, myACI Marketplace ensures that businesses can grow with confidence. Future updates will introduce even more customization options and new partnerships.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Workforce Development

The launch of myACI Marketplace is just the beginning of an ongoing commitment to advancing workforce development. New content, partner additions, and AI-enhanced tools are on the horizon, ensuring that organizations continue to stay ahead of the curve.

About ACI Learning

Welcome to a new era of learning, where individuals and organizations come to transform goals into measurable success. At ACI Learning, we believe that anything worth doing is worth leading the way—with innovation, exceptional experiences, and impactful results. We provide a full ecosystem of learning and development solutions that empower people and businesses to lead with confidence, learn with purpose, and achieve outcomes that matter. Join us, and together, we'll shape the future of skill-building and professional growth.

