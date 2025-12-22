ACI Learning Tech Academy Partners With Auburn University Office of Professional and Continuing Education (OPCE) to Deliver University-Backed, Outcome-Driven IT and Cyber Programs With Industry-Leading Job Placement

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Learning Tech Academy has partnered with Auburn University's Office of Professional and Continuing Education (OPCE) to offer students a certificate of completion from Auburn University. ACI extends Auburn University's exceptional education program by providing career-focused technical training designed for the modern workforce.

Through this partnership, students gain access to a premium learning experience led by certified instructors who teach live cohorts—a level of instructional quality not commonly found in traditional continuing education environments. Combined with hands-on labs, personalized mentoring, and dedicated career support, this model consistently drives an industry-leading job placement rate above 70 percent and an 80 percent-plus program completion rate. As a CompTIA Authorized Partner, ACI's Tech Academy also prepares students for the most in-demand industry certifications with instruction aligned to rigorous CompTIA standards.

The Auburn OPCE–ACI partnership provides a turnkey framework for higher education institutions seeking to expand their workforce training portfolios without adding faculty, infrastructure, or new internal resources. By pairing Auburn's commitment to lifelong learning with Tech Academy's 20+ years of proven workforce development experience, universities can offer flexible, outcome-based programs that meet employer demand and resonate with adult learners.

"Auburn University, OPCE is very excited about our partnership with ACI Learning Tech Academy and we look forward to providing programming that meets the evolving demands of the IT and Cybersecurity industry," said Shavon Williams, Assistant Director, Outreach Programs.

"Our partnership with Auburn University strengthens the path for aspiring IT and cyber professionals," said Tim Kalil, President of ACI Learning Tech Academy. "Students learn from seasoned industry practitioners in live, hands-on courses and walk away with training recognized by employers for its rigor, relevance, and Auburn-backed credibility. It's a powerful way to prepare for certification and for the next step in their careers."

This partnership is designed for adults preparing for new career opportunities, whether transitioning from the military, changing fields, or upskilling for advancement. Students receive live, instructor-led training, interactive labs, one-on-one mentoring, resume coaching, and full career services. With Auburn's certificate of completion and certification exam coverage provided by Tech Academy, graduates are prepared to enter high-demand roles with both credibility and job-readiness.

For universities exploring similar models, this partnership demonstrates how institutions can expand their presence in workforce and professional education through programs that are fast, flexible, and deeply aligned with employer needs.

Enrollment for programs under this new partnership begins in January 2026. For more information, visit: https://www.acitechacademy.com/partners/auburn-university

About ACI Learning and ACI Learning Tech Academy

ACI Learning provides a full ecosystem of learning and development solutions that support individuals and organizations in building skills that matter. As part of this ecosystem, ACI Learning Tech Academy helps people launch and grow careers in IT and cybersecurity through hands-on, instructor-led training led by real-world practitioners.

Tech Academy combines expert teaching, interactive labs, and personalized support with industry-recognized outcomes. Programs are ACCET accredited, recommended for college credit (ACE), and designed to prepare learners for CompTIA certifications such as A+, Network+, Security+, CySA+, and PenTest+. In addition, AI prompt engineering and real-world job skills are key tenants of ACI's programs which include access to ACI's AI study buddy, Coach Maci. With flexible online and in-person options, Tech Academy equips learners with the confidence and practical ability to move from the classroom into high-demand technical roles within months.

About Auburn University, Office of Professional and Continuing Education (OPCE)

The Office of Professional & Continuing Education (OPCE) provides educational resources and programs promoting lifelong learning. Our primary focus areas include Personal Enrichment courses, Professional & Career development, Custom Training and Event Management services and educational Youth Programs. Regardless of your age or stage in life, we encourage individuals and communities to continue their education with the full breadth of resources and opportunities available at Auburn University.

