ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales Names Brian Wolford Executive Vice President

SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Wolford, an industry veteran with over two decades of experience, assumes the role of Executive Vice President at ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales, naming Ertan Serince his successor as VP of Engineering, marking a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory. His ascent to the new role signifies a strategic move towards further growth and innovation, with Brian spearheading complex owner sales initiatives while continuing to provide guidance to the company's overall direction.

Brian Wolford Executive Vice President

Beginning his journey as a Sales Engineer at ACI in 2004, Brian's evolution into a leader has been instrumental not only in the engineering domain but also in shaping the collective learning and development at ACI. His customer and supplier relationships with over 12 years as VP of Engineering and natural aptitude for interpersonal relationships, helped polished executive skills that will be invaluable in his new role.

"We are thrilled for Brian's transition to the role of Executive Vice President. His comprehensive understanding of every facet of our business, from estimating to engineering, service, and new product development, positions him as the ideal candidate to lead us into the next phase of growth," remarked Keith Glasch, President, and Principal at ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales.

In tandem with this transition, Ertan Serince, currently serving as VP of Applied Product Sales, steps into Brian's former role. Since joining the company in 2020, Ertan's profound expertise as a Professional Engineer (PE) and his extensive experience with diverse engineered products underscore his ability for the position.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications. ACI partners with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers, to help buildings thrive. Solutions include applications for education, data centers commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. Our team includes fifty degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers. Visit acimechsales.com for more information.

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales