Andrew Chan Joins ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

ACI Mechanical Sales

28 Nov, 2023, 12:41 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales proudly welcomes Andrew Chan (AC) as its newest Sales Engineer, a strategic addition to strengthen the company's position in Mechanical Engineering with his broad commercial HVAC experience on equipment developed globally.

"We are thrilled to announce AC is joining our team. His extensive experience and leadership in the mechanical engineering sector, with a focus data centers, electrical and battery equipment rooms, align perfectly with ACI's commitment to innovation and excellence," said Keith Glasch, President, and Principal at ACI. "AC's proven track record in leading teams and fostering innovation will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth."

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to ACI's success in the Mechanical Engineering field. Collaborating with a dedicated team, I look forward to applying my experience to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers," said AC.

AC brings years of experience from roles at a hyperscale data center owner, and a company specializing in hyperscale cooling and modular data center solutions. His expertise includes mechanical design, establishing vendor relationships, and pushing the limits of conventional HVAC equipment design. In his previous role, AC played a key role in the success of data center projects, and actively contributing to business expansion. His appointment at ACI signifies the company's dedication to leveraging his expertise to further develop its presence in the mission-critical data center and industrial HVAC sectors.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales:

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC applications. The company collaborates with consulting engineers, contractors, and their customers to deliver exceptional solutions for various sectors, including education, data centers, commercial office buildings, healthcare, and industrial facilities. With a team of thirty-six degreed sales engineers and project professionals working with over fifty equipment manufacturers, ACI is committed to helping buildings thrive. For more information, please visit acimechsales.com.

