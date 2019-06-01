ACL Airshop Announces the "Cure for Summertime Blues"

ACL Airshop makes this summer discount announcement to help the whole industry ease the pain of the current global slowdown. On the eve of the giant Air Cargo Europe trade show in Munich Germany, ACL Airshop's top ULD Leasing officer, Jos Jacobsen said: "We will bring our revised Rate Card to Munich, and we will make deals on the spot for customers there. For others around the world, one email quote request will show you that we will measure our customer responsiveness in just minutes for these special prices. Go ahead, give it a try, save some money."

Jacobsen continued: "This lets us advance our ULD leasing model to existing customers and others who have not tried us before, with absolute cost savings at a moment when many customers are feeling the sting of market slowness and geopolitical uncertainties. It's not complicated. We have many thousands of ULD's available right now, so we might as well put them into service. These summertime deals will run their course by August 31st. Contact us today. We will make your day ."

Although ACL Airshop also wins large, multi-year, full ULD fleet management and ULD Control contracts, and even Bluetooth tracking solutions with major carriers, the company's legacy strength is in Short Term Leasing of ULD's, especially when customers need some extras at times like this.

This summertime pricing special is designed to brighten the day for ULD Managers who are feeling gloomy. Since none of us can control global market conditions, we figured it would help our customers if we took this proactive approach. And our competition will hate it, because no matter what they are offering for Short-Term Leasing, we can beat it--every time, every pallet, every ULD, every service, every repair charge, every drop fee, every location.

