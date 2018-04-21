ACL Airshop Making Strategic Progress in Asia-Pacific Region

Over the past 35 years, ACL Airshop has become a leading worldwide one-stop shop for leasing, sales, repairs, and fleet control of Unit Load Devices ("ULDs") and cargo control products manufacturing for the aviation industry. Today the company operates around the world on six continents, at nearly all of the world's Top 50 air cargo hub airports. One of the unique aspects of the company's offerings is short-term rentals and leasing solutions for airlines' cargo products requirements—that is where ACL Airshop has made its strongest reputation for Custom ULD Solutions. The company has also begun rolling out innovative Bluetooth tracking technology for its air cargo and airlines customers, an industry first .

Looking forward, ACL Airshop's Asia-Pacific growth plans include a major investment in a full ULD Repair Station at its existing operations in Hong Kong. ACL Airshop will keep expanding following airline customers' guidance for additional cities as we "Grow The Network." Further service enhancements for customers include offering low energy Bluetooth real-time tracking capability, an expanded Global Ops Center in Amsterdam, and ULD Control logistics management programs.

Pieter van Calcar, Managing Director for ACL Airshop's Asia-Pacific region, said, "We listen carefully to Customer signals about where and how to grow. Expansion in this region follows the burgeoning market trends here, boosted even further by e-Commerce." Attending the upcoming Cargo Facts Asia symposium in Shanghai, ACL Airshop's Chairman & CEO Steve Townes said, "Our network power is amplified by our investments in technology. This helps ACL Airshop be an even better partner for cargo control products to the over the 200 worldwide airlines we serve. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is a strategic imperative for us."

For more information: www.aclairshop.com and www.rangeraerospace.com.

