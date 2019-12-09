ACL Airshop Promotes Four Key Executives

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Airshop, a technology-driven market leader in products, services, and ULD logistics and leasing solutions for the global air cargo industry, has recently promoted four key executives to senior leadership positions.

Each of these promotions from within are for exceptionally well qualified leaders in their fields:

Jos Jacobsen: Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Eastern Hemisphere operations and Global Leasing. Jacobsen has over 17 years with the Company, is known industry-wide as an air cargo expert, and is also a board member of the industry association ULD Care.

Wes Tucker: Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Western Hemisphere operations and Manufacturing. Tucker has over 16 years with the Company, and recently oversaw the construction of ACL Airshop's ultra-modern new cargo products factory in South Carolina.

Mattijs Farber: Group Controller. Farber has over 10 years with the Company, and has risen in the global Finance organization with progressive levels of responsibility, most recently as International Controller. The company's financial network worldwide will now report through Farber for all accounting and finance activities, reports, audits.

Harold Elfring: Director of Technology & IT Systems. Elfring has been working with the Company for 14 years in a consulting role, leading new innovations such as proprietary "ULD Control" logistics programs, the new "FindMyULD" App, and Bluetooth tracking & tracing. He holds a Ph.D. in computer sciences.

Steve Townes, Chairman & CEO of ACL Airshop and founder of Ranger Aerospace, said: "These well-earned and richly deserved promotions from within our ranks reflect the High Performance Culture of ACL Airshop. Our vibrant, entrepreneurial organization is well known for its speed of service and exceptionally high professionalism. These four exemplary leaders personify what we mean when we say our people truly have The Right Stuff."

For 2020 and beyond, the Company which already has cargo servicing capabilities at over half of the world's Top 100 airports, will continue ramping-up its technology investments and service expansions around the world. "There are three fundamental leadership pillars in our development strategy for our 200+ airlines clients," said Townes, "Grow the Network, invest in Technology, and remain a superior employer for the extraordinary People in our high-performance company culture."

For more information: www.aclairshop.com, and www.rangeraerospace.com .

Forward Looking Statements: The Company from time to time may discuss forward-looking information. Except for factual historical information, all forward looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations.

SOURCE ACL Airshop

Related Links

https://www.aclairshop.com

