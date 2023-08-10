ACL Digital and Lekha Wireless Join Forces for Advanced 5G Wireless System Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital has joined forces with Lekha Wireless, an expert in access technologies such as 5G NR, LTE, WiMAX, MANET SDR, and more. This collaboration aims to provide cutting-edge wireless connectivity solutions, specifically targeting 5G business opportunities in the Telecom and enterprise verticals. Together, they will focus on meeting customers' needs by fulfilling their 5G NR and 4G RAN requirements. The partnership will pave the way for innovative and tailor-made 5G and 4G solutions, designed to exceed customer expectations.



Lekha Wireless boasts a skilled Research and Development team that excels in creating new, and customizing existing access technologies to suit specific applications and network structures. Their expertise spans both software and hardware engineering, revolutionizing the world of connectivity. Collaborating closely with systems integrators and operators, Lekha Wireless transforms visionary concepts into tangible products, overseeing the entire journey from ideation to production and implementation.

For the past decade, ACL Digital has been providing customers with System Integration and Professional Services (SI/PS). Now, to capitalize on the possibilities presented by 5G and forthcoming opportunities, ACL Digital is joining forces with its partners to deliver tailored solutions that will empower customers with digital transformation capabilities. This alliance is viewed as a strategic move, enabling ACL Digital to deliver comprehensive engineering solutions and exceptional customer support.

Lekha Wireless' 5G and 4G RAN offerings will bolster the system integration and professional services already provided by ACL Digital. This partnership promises to empower businesses with the latest advancements in wireless technology and pave the way for transformative 5G solutions in the industry.

About Lekha Wireless

Lekha Wireless Solutions, founded in 2010, is a technology company headquartered in Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India. Specializing in turnkey 5G, 4G, WiMAX and SDR wireless connectivity solutions, Lekha Wireless caters to a wide range of industries, including Telecom, Industrial, Mission Critical, and Tactical applications. By providing comprehensive solutions, Lekha Wireless empowers its clients with reliable and efficient wireless connectivity for their specific needs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lekhawireless.com/

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation and engineering leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. The company has a workforce of 54,100+ spread across more than 30+ countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.acldigital.com/

