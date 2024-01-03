ACL Digital certified as a Great Place To Work® Second Year in a Row

News provided by

ACL Digital

03 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, a leader in digital product innovation, digital engineering, and digital transformation, today announced that it is certified as a Great Place To Work® (Dec 2023Dec 2024) for the second consecutive year by Great Place to Work®. 

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The Institute recognizes employers who create an excellent employee experience and help unveil actionable insights to drive efficiency in an organization's strategies for culture management and employee experience while offering a competitive advantage.

The Great Place to Work® Assessment is regarded as a 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment, impervious to any external influence. Our company's recognition as a Great Place to Work is the outcome of a thorough assessment carried out independently by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ACL Digital, said, "We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second time in a row. This recognition underscores ACL Digital's unwavering dedication to employee well-being, diversity, and inclusion. It reflects our commitment to fostering a high-performance, innovative culture where each individual excels. We thank everyone who has contributed to making this coveted achievement a reality yet again."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About ACL Digital:

ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group Company, is a digital product innovation, digital engineering & digital transformation leader. We help our clients design and build innovative products (AI, Cloud, and Mobile ready), content and commerce-driven platforms, and connected, converged digital experiences for the modern world through a design-led Digital Transformation framework. By integrating our strategic design, engineering, and industry capabilities, we help our clients decode the digital world and accelerate their growth journey.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, ACL Digital is a leader in design-led digital experience, innovation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services converging to Technology, Media & Telecom. We are a talented workforce and part of the 55,000+ employee ALTEN Group, spread across more than 30 countries, offering a multicultural workplace and a collaborative knowledge environment.

For further information, visit ACL Digital or write to [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ACL Digital

Also from this source

ACL Digital and Tidal Wave Announce Strategic Private 5G Alliance to Drive Industry 4.0 Transformation

ACL Digital and Tidal Wave Announce Strategic Private 5G Alliance to Drive Industry 4.0 Transformation

ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company, is a design-led digital experience, product innovation, solutions, engineering service, and digital...
ACL Digital and Lekha Wireless Join Forces for Advanced 5G Wireless System Integration

ACL Digital and Lekha Wireless Join Forces for Advanced 5G Wireless System Integration

ACL Digital has joined forces with Lekha Wireless, an expert in access technologies such as 5G NR, LTE, WiMAX, MANET SDR, and more. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.