ACLJ to Represent FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle Against Unconstitutional Retaliation and Retribution for Repeatedly Exposing Misconduct and Corruption

News provided by

American Center for Law and Justice

02 Aug, 2023, 19:26 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) now represents FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle as he faces unconstitutional retaliation from the FBI for exposing numerous instances of misconduct, corruption and political favoritism.

According to the ACLJ, FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle has on numerous occasions followed federal whistleblower protocols to in a lawful manner expose corruption and deserves the full protection of federal whistleblower statutes and the United States Constitution.

Garret made headlines earlier this summer with his congressional testimony: "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong. And we are all examples of that."

According to a post today at ACLJ.org, O'Boyle's courage and willingness to come forward to Congress brought to light that the FBI was weaponizing threat tags to target pro-lifers in the wake of the Dobbs decision last year that overturned Roe v. Wade.

O'Boyle has been indefinitely suspended without pay after the FBI suspended his security clearance in September 2022.

"In a season of heightened scrutiny on the seemingly endless parade of FBI abuses, this case is especially weighty," says Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ's Executive Director. "Not only is this case critical to holding the FBI accountable, it will also impact other whistleblower cases. In fact, we are aware of numerous whistleblowers who would come forward if they were actually protected from retaliation."

Adds Sekulow: "Without whistleblowers, we would not know about many of the biggest scandals today, including the DOJ's attempt to give the President's son, Hunter Biden, a sweetheart plea deal after blocking further investigations into him. You've seen them testifying before Congress – brave men and women in the FBI, DOJ, IRS, and other Deep State agencies willing to come forward – risking their careers and their livelihoods – to defend the Constitution."

The ACLJ will be filing an appeal at a federal appellate court.  

For more information: https://aclj.org/government-corruption/aclj-to-represent-courageous-fbi-whistleblower-garret-oboyle-against-unconstitutional-retaliation-and-retribution-from-bidens-fbi-for-repeatedly-exposing-corruption

About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit ACLJ.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brian Mayes
615-771-2040
[email protected].com

SOURCE American Center for Law and Justice

Also from this source

ACLJ Files Lawsuit After Park Volunteer "Fired" for Refusing to Remove Trump Bumper Stickers from Personal Truck

ACLJ Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Nevada Public School Student Forced to Perform Pornographic Script

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.