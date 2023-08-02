ACLJ to Represent FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle Against Unconstitutional Retaliation and Retribution for Repeatedly Exposing Misconduct and Corruption

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) now represents FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle as he faces unconstitutional retaliation from the FBI for exposing numerous instances of misconduct, corruption and political favoritism.

According to the ACLJ, FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle has on numerous occasions followed federal whistleblower protocols to in a lawful manner expose corruption and deserves the full protection of federal whistleblower statutes and the United States Constitution.

Garret made headlines earlier this summer with his congressional testimony: "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong. And we are all examples of that."

According to a post today at ACLJ.org, O'Boyle's courage and willingness to come forward to Congress brought to light that the FBI was weaponizing threat tags to target pro-lifers in the wake of the Dobbs decision last year that overturned Roe v. Wade.

O'Boyle has been indefinitely suspended without pay after the FBI suspended his security clearance in September 2022.

"In a season of heightened scrutiny on the seemingly endless parade of FBI abuses, this case is especially weighty," says Jordan Sekulow, ACLJ's Executive Director. "Not only is this case critical to holding the FBI accountable, it will also impact other whistleblower cases. In fact, we are aware of numerous whistleblowers who would come forward if they were actually protected from retaliation."

Adds Sekulow: "Without whistleblowers, we would not know about many of the biggest scandals today, including the DOJ's attempt to give the President's son, Hunter Biden, a sweetheart plea deal after blocking further investigations into him. You've seen them testifying before Congress – brave men and women in the FBI, DOJ, IRS, and other Deep State agencies willing to come forward – risking their careers and their livelihoods – to defend the Constitution."

The ACLJ will be filing an appeal at a federal appellate court.

About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit ACLJ.org.

