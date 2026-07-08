ACLS Awarded $1 Million Henry Luce Foundation Grant for New Program Supporting Civic Thriving in the United States

The Civic Education for Democratic Life Program Aims to Strengthen Community-Engaged Projects in US Colleges and Universities

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Henry Luce Foundation to launch the Luce/ACLS Civic Education for Democratic Life Program (CEDLife). This new initiative is designed to boost higher education's contribution to civic thriving by strengthening community engagement projects hosted by colleges and universities across the United States.

ACLS and the Luce Foundation share deep concern about the increase in political polarization nation-wide and in public skepticism about the value of higher education.

The American Council of Learned Societies has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Henry Luce Foundation to launch the Luce/ACLS Civic Education for Democratic Life Program (CEDLife).

CEDLife is a new grant competition and support program that seeks to restore balance by promoting a definition of civic education as real-world preparation for meaningful participation in the democratic process. It will identify and support the scaling up of existing exemplary programs that engage community members, undergraduate students, and faculty in the inclusive co-creation of civic knowledge in many contexts, from town halls and libraries to community gardens and arts centers. CEDLife operates on the principle that an active, fully engaged citizenry is the foundation for an inclusive model of democracy, one that is informed by the full breadth of social and political thought, and equipped to accommodate a diversity of perspectives.

"ACLS is excited to partner with the Luce Foundation on this important community-focused education initiative," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "Civic education happens in many different places. CEDLife will strengthen existing efforts that allow students and community members to think, argue, and work together on matters of local civic thriving, enriching themselves and the local democratic process. The program will also bring national attention to replicable models for balanced, broad, inclusive civic education that fosters habits of lively dialogue on and off campus. CEDLife represents an exciting step into improving humanistic inquiry at the undergraduate level, building on our 2021 National Endowment for the Humanities grant supporting public humanities programs."

In addition to funds supporting the planning and scaling of outstanding community-centered civics education programs, grantees will participate in a series of in-person and virtual curriculum development workshops and peer exchange opportunities with cohort members. As with all ACLS fellowship and grant programs, the Luce/ACLS Civic Education for Democratic Life Program will award grants based on a highly competitive, peer-reviewed process.

ACLS will invite letters of intent from qualified programs later in 2026, followed by a peer-reviewed application process. CEDLife grants will be awarded in 2027.

More details on the eligibility and the application and review process for the Luce/ACLS Civic Education for Democratic Life Program (CEDLife) will be available in the coming months. Sign Up for program alerts.

Formed over a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 86 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world. Established in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Time, Inc., the Luce Foundation advances its mission by nurturing knowledge communities and institutions, fostering dialogue across divides, enriching public discourse, amplifying diverse voices, and investing in leadership development.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies