ACM Research Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Sep 22, 2025, 18:16 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM Research Inc. (NASD: ACMR) will replace WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 26. The Ferrero Group is acquiring WK Kellogg in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept 26, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ACM Research

ACMR

Information Technology

Sept 26, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

WK Kellogg

KLG

Consumer Staples

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Reynolds Consumer Products Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASD: REYN) will replace SpartanNash Co. (NASD: SPTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of...
S&P 500 Q2 2025 Buybacks Declines 20% Amidst Uncertainty to $235 Billion From Q1 2025's Record $293 Billion; Q3 2025 Expenditures Expected to Increase Back to Near Record Levels

S&P 500 Q2 2025 Buybacks Declines 20% Amidst Uncertainty to $235 Billion From Q1 2025's Record $293 Billion; Q3 2025 Expenditures Expected to Increase Back to Near Record Levels

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today announced the preliminary S&P 500® stock buybacks or share repurchases data for Q2 2025. Historical data on S&P ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics