ACMG Announces 2026 Medical Genetics Awareness Week, Celebrating Professionals "Making a Difference Together"

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) announced today that the eighth annual Medical Genetics Awareness Week, sponsored by MyOme, will be held March 10–14, 2026, inviting the public, health professionals, patients, and policymakers to learn more about one of the most rapidly advancing and impactful fields in modern medicine.

Medical genetics plays a central role in today's healthcare, guiding the diagnosis of rare diseases, informing cancer risk, shaping newborn screening, and enabling precision treatment options. Yet many people are unfamiliar with the professionals who make this work possible. Medical Genetics Awareness week aims to close that awareness gap.

This year's theme, "Making a Difference Together," celebrates the power of collaboration across the medical genetics workforce and highlights how each member of the genetics team contributes to earlier diagnoses, more precise management, prevention of disease, and improved outcomes for patients and families.

"Genomic medicine is transforming healthcare in ways that were unimaginable just a decade ago," said ACMG President Mira B. Irons, MD, FACMG. "Medical Genetics Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight the people behind this progress and to help patients, families, and other clinicians understand how medical genetics touches nearly every area of medicine."

A Public Invitation to Join In: "What You May Not Know About My Job"

To help demystify the field and increase public understanding, ACMG is launching a new social media initiative during Medical Genetics Awareness Week to encourage medical genetics professionals to answer the question: "What You May Not Know About My Job." Participants are encouraged to share short videos and posts on social media that highlight what their work really involves, from breakthroughs in the lab to clinical insights and everyday problem-solving.

Last year's Medical Genetics Awareness Week generated over 3.6 million social media impressions, illustrating the public's growing interest in genetics and genomic medicine.

Held in conjunction with the 2026 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting in Baltimore, MD, Medical Genetics Awareness Week will feature branded social media graphics, hashtags, and a range of activities designed to encourage participation. Follow the conversation by searching the #MedicalGeneticsAwareness hashtag and visit our Resource Toolkit for all the materials you need to join the celebration.

"The work of the medical genetics community deeply affects patients and families every day, yet many people still don't fully understand the breadth of these professionals' contributions," said ACMG Interim Chief Executive Officer Melissa Forburger, CPA, CAE. "Medical Genetics Awareness Week helps bridge that gap by celebrating the expertise of this workforce and encouraging everyone to learn more about the role genetics plays in modern healthcare."

Organizations or individuals interested in collaborating with ACMG can contact Barry Eisenberg, ACMG Communications Manager, at [email protected]. Visit the Medical Genetics Awareness Week webpages on acmg.net for downloadable resources and promotional materials.

About Medical Genetics Awareness Week

Launched in 2019, Medical Genetics Awareness Week has become a global movement celebrating medical geneticists, clinical laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors, metabolic dietitians, physician assistants/associates, nurses, nurse practitioners, public health geneticists, and trainees. The week also serves to educate healthcare providers, students, policymakers, and the public about advances in genomic medicine and the value of early and accurate genetic diagnosis.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health.

Genetics in Medicine and Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs. The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to advance ACMG educational and public health programs through philanthropic gifts from corporations, foundations, and individuals.

