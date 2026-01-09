Join journalists from around the world covering the premier conference in genetics and genomics on March 10-14, 2026, in Baltimore, MD

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medial Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) announced today that press registration is now open for the 2026 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, taking place in Baltimore, Maryland on March 10-14, 2026. Join us "Where Genetics Meets Innovation" and experience first-hand the transformation of clinical genetics, from primarily a diagnostic field to one increasingly driven by treatment and precision therapeutics.

This premier medical and scientific conference brings together leading experts in medical genetics and genomics to present groundbreaking research, emerging technologies, and advances shaping the future of personalized medicine. The ACMG Annual Meeting offers journalists a unique opportunity to explore how genomic discoveries are being translated into clinical practice. The program features a wide range of dynamic and educational formats, including Scientific Sessions, Workshops, TED-Style Talks, Case-Based Sessions, Platform Presentations, and Short Courses.

Journalists will have access to experts at the forefront of medical and laboratory genetics, along with timely story ideas in areas such as artificial intelligence in genetics, gene editing, reproductive genetics, cancer genetics, direct-to-consumer genetic testing, exome sequencing, pre- and perinatal genetics, biochemical/metabolic genetics, genetic counseling, health services and implementation, legal and ethical issues, therapeutics, and more.

Credentialed journalists on assignment are invited to cover the meeting on a complimentary basis. Contact Barry Eisenberg, Communications Manager, at [email protected] for the Press Registration Invitation Code, which will be needed to register at acmgmeeting.net. For press policies, onsite logistics, embargo guidelines, and additional resources, please visit the ACMG Press & Media page: acmgmeeting.net/press-and-media

Abstracts for the 2026 meeting will be available in January and published as a supplement to Genetics in Medicine Open.

Program Highlights:

2026 ACMG Foundation Awards & Presidential Plenary Session — The Future of Expanded Newborn Genomic Screening

Non-Invasive Fetal Sequencing (NIFS) Is Coming: Are You Ready?

Clonal Hematopoiesis, Somatic and Post-Zygotic Mosaicism in Multigene Cancer Testing

Diagnostic Dilemmas from the Undiagnosed Diseases Network

The New Era of Genomic Oncology

Gene Therapy in Action: Real-World Implementation in Clinical Genetics

Hot Topics in Washington, DC: Impacts to Medical Genetics

Pre-Conference Sessions — Genetic Therapies Bootcamp; Ophthalmology & Genetics Symposium; and more

Afternoon and Evening Corporate Educational Satellite Symposia

In addition to the scientific program, several leading companies—including BioMarin, Denali Therapeutics, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Sanofi, Sarepta Therapeutics, and others—will host satellite symposia featuring new developments and emerging insights in genetics and genomics.

A full schedule and registration details are available at: acmgmeeting.net/industry-supported-satellite-symposia

ACMG Foundation Corporate Partner Lunchtime Insights Sessions

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 12:15 – 1:15 PM at the convention center.

Hear from industry leaders about emerging technologies and advances influencing genomic medicine. Open to all attendees. Pre-registration required a page with detailed information and registration links will be added soon to the ACMG website.

Biomarin

Illumina Inc.

MyOme Inc.

Natera

PTC Therapeutics

Day of Caring

Each year, the ACMG Foundation hosts its signature Day of Caring, a heartwarming event in which genetics professionals come together to present specially adapted bicycles to local children with genetic conditions. For the 2026 meeting, ACMG will partner with Kennedy Krieger Institute, whose Baltimore-area patients and families will be the recipients of these custom bicycles. This uplifting event offers a powerful, visually compelling story opportunity for attending media.

