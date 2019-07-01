ACMG's Genetics in Medicine Journal Receives Impact Factor of 8.683 for 2018: Second Highest in Journal's History

"We are very pleased that the latest Impact Factor for Genetics in Medicine maintains the journal's position as one of the most widely read and cited journals publishing clinically relevant research in the life sciences," said GIM 's Editor-in-Chief Robert D. Steiner, MD, FAAP, FACMG. "Maintaining such outstanding metrics of success year after year is a testament to the ground-breaking research of those in the field of Medical Genetics who have submitted their highest-quality work to GIM and to the truly outstanding work of the editorial board. GIM 's prominence in the field is a clear reflection of the importance of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, the organization leading the medical community in incorporating genetics and genomics into patient care. Genomics and precision medicine are changing how medicine is practiced today, and ACMG along with GIM are at the forefront of this remarkable transformation."

ACMG President Tony Gregg, MD, FACMG said, "Genetics in Medicine is our journal. We should all be proud that GIM has achieved an impact factor rating of 8.683. We can attribute our successful impact factor to our Editor-in-Chief, Bob Steiner, and before him, Jim Evans. Now is the time to also acknowledge the excellent editorial board assembled by these leaders. The outstanding articles submitted by our members and colleagues help garner ACMG recognition as a worldwide source of genetics and genomics information."

Genetics in Medicine is published by Springer Nature.

The journal, published since 1998, is supported by an expert board of editors representing all facets of genetic and genomic medicine, including biochemical and molecular genetics, cytogenetics, and the application of genomics to other relevant medical realms such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, ophthalmology and maternal fetal medicine.

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. The ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,300 biochemical, clinical, cytogenetic, medical and molecular geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. The College's mission is to develop and sustain medical genetics-related initiatives in clinical and laboratory practice, education and advocacy. Four overarching strategies guide ACMG's work: 1) Reinforce and expand ACMG's position as the leader and prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics, including clinical research, while educating the medical community on the significant role that genetics and genomics will continue to play in understanding, preventing, treating and curing disease; 2) to secure and expand the professional workforce for medical genetics and genomics; 3) to advocate for the specialty; and 4) to provide best-in-class education to members and nonmembers. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG peer-reviewed journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, educational programs and a 'Find a Genetic Service' tool. The educational and public health programs of the ACMG are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

