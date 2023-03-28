Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2023: A $6.9 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Major Players - Allergan, Galderma, Valeant Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acne drugs market will grow from $5.44 billion in 2022 to $5.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The acne drugs market is expected to grow to $6.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The acne drugs market consists of sales of retinoids, antibiotics, and diapsone. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Acne drugs refer to medications that aid in the treatment of acne scarring, blackheads, whiteheads, and other more severe types of the condition. It functions either by treating bacterial infections or by lowering edoema and oil production. Usually, it takes four to eight weeks before prescription acne medications start to work. Your acne might not go away completely for several months or even years.



North America was the largest region in the acne drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the acne drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of acne drugs are inflammatory acne drugs and non-inflammatory acne drugs. Inflammatory acne drugs refer to the drugs that are used to treat inflammatory acne problems such as mild to moderate inflammatory acne. The various therapeutic classes include retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide that are used by various end users such as hospitals and clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and ambulatory surgical centers.



An increase in the disposable income of people is one of the major drivers in the acne drug market. An increase in disposable income is usually due to an improved economy leading to increased wages and salaries and boosting healthcare expenditure. The rise in disposable income and increased expenditure on facial care products is expected to continue, thereby driving the market in the forecast period.



Acne drugs are a major problem worldwide, close to 90% of people suffer from some sort of acne drug. In America alone, close to 12 million people suffer from a severe acne drug problem, that can lead to scarring of the skin if left untreated, as a result, many people purchase Acne drug care drugs and products.



The presence of alternatives for acne drug treatment is one of the restraints on the acne drug market. Due to the availability of multiple alternatives, patients tend to choose one amongst many options based on price, side effects, duration, and many more. This increases the competition and hence, the competition cuts down a significant portion of business for the acne drugs market.

For example, some of the alternatives for acne drug treatment apart from acne drugs are Ayurveda, home remedies, laser and photodynamic therapy, and extraction of whiteheads and blackheads using special tools like needles and forceps.



Combination therapy is the latest trend in the acne drug market. Combination therapy is the process of combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action, such combinations of medication have better efficacy and adherence when compared with monotherapy (the use of only a single drug by itself).

The combination of a topical retinoid drug, which unclogs the pores, along with an antimicrobial drug, which is used to treat an infection is being used to treat acne drugs. Example of combination therapy includes Epiduo, Acanya, Ziana, and Benzamycin produced by Galderma, Allergan, Medicis, and Atrix respectively.



The stringent regulations concerning the usage of drugs to treat Acne Drugs have an impact on the acne drug market. The regulations have become stringent due to the various side effects and adverse events caused during treatment. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued a warning regarding the safety guidelines concerning the use of the oral drug, Isotretinoin.

The CDSCO has directed the State and Union Territories' drugs controllers to check the labeling of Isotretinoin drugs and make the end users aware of the serious birth defects the drug may cause.

Further, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for Dermatology and Allergy has recommended that the drug should be sold only under the prescription of a dermatologist, manufacturers should provide a package insert in local languages and the retail chemists should maintain the details of retail sale of the drug. Hence, these strict guidelines and regulations would impact the growth of the acne drug market.



The countries covered in the acne drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Acne Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Acne Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Acne Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Acne Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Acne Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Acne Drugs Market



5. Acne Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Acne Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Acne Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Acne Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Acne Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Inflammatory Acne Drugs

Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs

6.2. Global Acne Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

6.3. Global Acne Drugs Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Salicylic Acid

Benzoyl Peroxide

7. Acne Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Acne Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Acne Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

