ACOMART Selects Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM to Distribute Protected African Content Worldwide

ExpressPlay DRM's wide breadth of supported devices and DRM technologies combined with proven scalability ensures broad and secure distribution of Afrocentric content

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrust today announced that the Africa Content Marketplace (ACOMART) will use Intertrust's ExpressPlay DRM cloud service to help protect Afrostream ( https://myafrostream.tv ), ACOMART's Pan-African over-the-top (OTT) subscription video-on-demand (VOD) service. With the selection of ExpressPlay DRM, ACOMART furthers its mission of securely providing Afrocentric content to the broadest possible audience, both across Africa and worldwide.

Intertrust ExpressPlay® DRM is a complete multi-DRM service for OTT streaming operators and content distributors. This cloud-based service offers the broadest client device compatibility for live and premium video on demand (VOD) services with proven scalability in the world's largest OTT streaming platforms. Furthermore, ExpressPlay DRM's ability to provide high-availability content protection worldwide through its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) was a key factor in ACOMART's decision making.

ACOMART is a global aggregation and distribution platform for Afrocentric movies and television series. It is dedicated to the transparent promotion of Afrocentric content and contributing to a prosperous film industry in Africa. myafrostream.tv, their OTT VOD platform, offers a wide variety of African content with over 5,000 hours of movies, television series, music videos, lifestyle and entertainment content in multiple languages.

"We are pleased to welcome ACOMART to the global family of customers that rely on ExpressPlay DRM to protect their valuable streaming services," said Manas Mati, Managing Director, ExpressPlay at Intertrust. "Interest in African content is growing, and through our work with ACOMART, audiences can enjoy seamless access to high-quality protected content while content creators can rest assured that their content will be protected at scale across multiple devices."

ExpressPlay DRM is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite, which consists of a cloud-based and studio trusted multi-DRM service, unique direct-to-TV broadcast TV security, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers. These products include ExpressPlay, the world's leading provider of digital rights management (DRM) and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of broadcast, live and VOD content. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

