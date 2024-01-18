ACON Investments Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Vitalis to Laboratorios Sanfer

Vitalis is a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of injectable pharmaceutical products in Colombia and Mexico.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments ("ACON"), a private equity investment firm based in Washington, D.C., announced today a definitive agreement to sell Vitalis to Mexican multinational Laboratorios Sanfer.

Vitalis is a Colombia-based manufacturer and wholesaler of injectable products used in hospitals, medical institutions and pharmacies across Latin America. The company has over 700 individual product registrations in more than 20 therapeutical areas, and a 45-year track record.

"The team at Vitalis is enthusiastic to begin this new era of growth, consolidating its position as a key player in the Latin American pharmaceutical market. We are confident that Sanfer's experience, know-how and leadership will exponentially boost the company's growth and expansion plans," commented Alberto Hernandez, Partner at ACON.

Jose Miguel Knoell, Managing Partner at ACON, stated, "ACON, together with a group of co-investors, acquired 100% of Vitalis in May 2021. During ACON's investment, and thanks to the great effort of the Vitalis team, the company rapidly increased sales and profitability as it opened new commercial channels, upgraded all of its manufacturing facilities across Colombia, Mexico and Chile, made important investments in quality control and safety, and implemented industry-leading environmental, social and governance standards."

Mr. Knoell continued, "Our investment in Vitalis is a clear example of ACON's reach across Latin America and our continued efforts to promote investments with high social impact and positive outcomes for all stakeholders: Vitalis will continue its mission of supplying high-quality, efficient and secure pharmaceutical products across Latin America, maintaining a focus on patients."

The transaction is subject to approval by the Colombian and Mexican antitrust authorities and other conditions customary for this type of transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ACON is an active investor in the Latin American region. At closing, Vitalis will be the first exit of ACON's fifth regional investment fund. Additionally, this will be ACON's third divestment across its Latin America platform in the last 24 months. Over the past 27 years, the firm has made 41 investments in 10 countries, and exited 30 investments in total.

About Laboratorios Sanfer:

Laboratorios Sanfer is the third largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico with over 80 years of experience in the market. In parallel, Sanfer has acquired companies and commercial brands across Latin America, growing its international business to 40% of its revenues. The company has over 10,000 employees and a presence across 30 countries in Latin America (except Brazil), with subsidiaries in Colombia, Argentina, Peru (where it is the largest pharmaceutical laboratory in terms of units), and Chile. The Company also holds offices and distribution centers in Ecuador, serving Bolivia, Uruguay, and Paraguay, and in Panama, serving the Central American and Caribbean markets. For more information, visit https://www.sanfer.com.mx.

About Vitalis:

Vitalis is one of the most respected manufacturers and wholesalers of generic injectable pharmaceuticals in the industry. Through its renowned safe labeling and packaging, Vitalis has increased the industry's safety practices by helping prevent human error in administering pharmaceutical products and improving product traceability. Its portfolio of over 700 individual product registrations covers over 20 therapeutical areas, standing out in areas such as antibiotics, anesthetics, analgesics, and corticosteroids. Vitalis manufactures its products in its facilities in Colombia, Mexico, and Chile and sells to over 20 countries. For more information, visit https://www.vitalislaboratorio.com.

About ACON Investments:

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $7.0 billion in assets since inception and has a 28-year track record. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.

