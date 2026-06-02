ACORD Advances Industry Digitalization by Providing Member Community with Free Access to AI-Driven Data Extraction

New ACORD member benefit includes complimentary usage of ACORD Transcriber for intelligent document processing

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the data standards body for the global insurance industry, today announced new complimentary access to ACORD Transcriber, a leading solution for intelligent document processing, for members of the ACORD community. Participants in eligible ACORD membership programs will be able to freely leverage ACORD Transcriber for AI-enabled data extraction from ACORD Forms, supporting digital workflows and streamlining inefficient manual processes.

This new member benefit is a key initiative supporting ACORD's mission to drive modernization and digitalization throughout its community and the broader industry. It facilitates access to critical capabilities that will enable ACORD members to leverage API-driven digital data exchange, agentic AI, and other transformative tools, while ensuring interoperability via reliable, standardized data.

"Making fast, accurate data extraction more accessible to our community is one of the most powerful ways that we are helping the industry accelerate digitalization," said Tanya Krochta, EVP, COO & acting CEO of ACORD. "This new member benefit will help them to maximize the value of their ACORD Forms data, liberating it from the page and feeding it directly into digital systems."

ACORD Transcriber is an intelligent document processing tool offered by ACORD Solutions Group. It automates the extraction and population of data from and to ACORD Forms and other insurance documents using AI-driven data capture technology. Organizations can convert documents into standardized, consumable data aligned with ACORD Data Standards, supporting more consistent and efficient digital workflows.

Members of eligible ACORD programs will be able to leverage benefits such as:

Automated data extraction of up to 50,000 pages per year from ACORD Forms

from ACORD Forms Over 98% data extraction accuracy through AI models and validation capabilities

through AI models and validation capabilities Reduced manual processing and elimination of redundant rekeying activities

and elimination of redundant rekeying activities Faster turnaround times across submission, underwriting, and policy workflows

across submission, underwriting, and policy workflows Enhanced data consistency and standards alignment, supporting downstream integration and interoperability

"ACORD Transcriber will empower ACORD members to streamline forms processing and reduce reliance on manual data entry – but that's just the beginning," said Chris Newman, President & CEO of ACORD Solutions Group. "Access to AI-enabled, standards-compliant utilities is a key prerequisite for evolving a truly digital, interoperable North American property & casualty marketplace."

Register for complimentary access to ACORD Transcriber at www.acord.org/TranscriberBenefit.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. Since 1970, ACORD has enabled the success of the global insurance industry by facilitating the flow of data and information across all insurance stakeholders. ACORD engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning more than 100 countries.

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

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SOURCE ACORD