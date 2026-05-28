Insurance Industry Is Now Agentic AI-Ready with MCP Architecture from ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group establishes trusted execution layer for agentic AI insurance operations

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group today announced the introduction of Model Context Protocol (MCP)-enabled architecture across its integrated suite of digital insurance solutions — including ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform & Translator) and ACORD Transcriber — making them fully AI agent-ready. Through these standards-compliant MCP layers, agentic AI can now analyze and orchestrate insurance business transactions within a compliant, auditable environment of standardized data.

ASG solutions are already processing millions of insurance transactions across a global network of insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and solution providers. They are now advancing beyond world-class digital data exchange to serve as the core execution and trust layer for the next generation of digital insurance industry infrastructure.

"This is a defining moment for the industry," said Chris Newman, President & CEO of ACORD Solutions Group. "We are moving from digital connectivity to intelligent, autonomous interaction. With ASG's MCP architecture, we are enabling secure, scalable AI execution across the global insurance ecosystem."

What the MCP Layers Enable

The new MCP architecture provides a structured and governed interface that enables AI agents to:

Access and exchange standardized data with consistency and precision

with consistency and precision Execute end-to-end business and technical insurance workflows related to indication and appetite, quote, firm order, bind, endorsement, accounting, claims, and financial settlement

related to indication and appetite, quote, firm order, bind, endorsement, accounting, claims, and financial settlement Operate within defined compliance, validation, and audit controls

Interact seamlessly between internal enterprise systems and the ADEPT gateway using consistent, machine-ready protocols

As a result, AI agents can participate in insurance automation, decision-making, and execution at scale, while remaining governed, auditable, and fully aligned with ACORD Standards. Potential uses include:

A broker's AI agent requesting a digital invoice while an insurer's AI agent assists in validating, reconciling, and preparing it for processing subject to approval controls

A claims-handling AI agent extracting loss data from incoming documents, submitting it in standardized format, and supporting insurer-side review and settlement

A placing AI agent orchestrating the exchange of quote, firm order, and bind-ready data between broker and insurer systems to minimize manual intervention, with binding actions remaining subject to underwriter authorization

Through these integrations, clients can adopt agentic AI without re-platforming, enabling them to leverage existing integrations and prior investments to accelerate operational efficiency and innovation. They will have the freedom to develop their own agentic AI tools or leverage agentic AI templates provided by ACORD Solutions Group.

"Enabling agentic, standards-driven insurance operations aligns perfectly with the mission we were given by the ACORD community," Newman added. "Our role is not only to advance global interoperability and efficiency of data exchange, but to provide the trusted foundation that allows the industry to evolve together."

About ACORD Solutions Group

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Beth Jarecki, Omnia Paratus

[email protected]

SOURCE ACORD