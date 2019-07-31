ACORD And The Big "I" Announce Partnership To Provide Forms Access To Independent Agent Community

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") and ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced a joint program to provide qualifying Big "I" member independent insurance agencies with a complimentary license to use ACORD Forms.

The Big "I" is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. The association is dedicated to providing tools, education, and advocacy to help members run more effective and profitable agencies.

ACORD, a not-for-profit industry organization, has been providing forms to the insurance industry since 1972. ACORD currently maintains a library of over 850 forms in a variety of formats, widely used throughout the global industry. As part of its ongoing collaboration with ACORD, the Big "I" has announced that it will fund ACORD Form end user licenses for the majority of its member agencies, allowing them to claim these licenses free of charge.

"Industry-standard forms are a critical component of an independent agent's business," said Bob Rusbuldt, Big "I" President & CEO. "With this licensing program, the Big 'I' is helping our members improve their operational effectiveness. We are proud to play a key role in facilitating the delivery of these assets to our members and to further enhance the value of their Big 'I' membership."

All agents and brokers using ACORD Forms are required to obtain licenses from ACORD. Users who are not already members or subscribers of a qualifying ACORD program are able to purchase a stand-alone End User License from ACORD. Under this agreement, Big "I" members with a group gross revenue of under $50 million will be eligible for a license from ACORD due to their Big "I" membership, with no additional payment necessary.

"The Big 'I' has been an invaluable partner to ACORD in standards development, industry outreach, and many other activities in service to the insurance industry at large," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "By ensuring access to ACORD Forms, the Big 'I' has once again affirmed its commitment to enabling success for the independent agent and broker community."

For more information on ACORD Forms, see www.acord.org/forms.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

About The Big "I"

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies.

