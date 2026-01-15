ACORD Announces 2026 Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its 2026 Board of Directors. The ACORD Board will be chaired by Robert Kelly AM (Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Steadfast Group Limited), with Kevin Tobin (Outside Director) serving as Vice Chair. The Board consists of 18 members, including seven new Directors.

"As the global insurance industry faces transformative shifts, both in technology and talent, ACORD remains committed to serving, engaging with, and listening to its members," said Tanya Krochta, EVP, COO, and acting CEO of ACORD. "Our new and returning board members represent a diversity of viewpoints and experience that will ensure our members, and the industry as a whole, are prepared for the future."

The new Directors include:

James Bobbitt, Managing Director, London Insurance Market Operations and Strategic Sourcing (LIMOSS). Bobbitt has worked in the London Insurance Market for over 30 years. He began his career at Equitas. Following that, Bobbitt worked for Wellington Underwriting and Catlin, before joining Lloyd's of London. During his tenure at Lloyd's, Bobbitt mainly worked on Market-facing modernization initiatives, such as the Message Exchange that still facilitates the movement of ACORD Standard messages today. Mid-2018, James left Lloyd's to become the COO at LIMOSS and, more recently, its Managing Director.

Christopher Jones, Chief Executive, International Underwriting Association (IUA). Jones started his career in the insurance industry in 2000 at the IUA. He was appointed as the Association's CEO in May 2025. Previously, he was the IUA's Director of Legal, Underwriting and Claims, responsible for running its technical underwriting and claims output, as well as for external stakeholder engagement. He is also a qualified Company Secretary, a member of the IUA Board, a member of the London Market Group Board, and has non-executive related roles at the Chartered Insurance Institute, the British Insurance Law Association, and the International Union of Marine Insurance.

Michael Keating, CEO, Managing General Agents' Association (MGAA). Keating has been CEO of MGAA since September 2020, bringing with him a successful and diverse career in the insurance industry. He began his career as an underwriter in the company market before joining AXA Commercial in 1999, where he managed strategic MGA and delegated authority partnerships. He later became Managing Director of AXA's Personal Lines business (excluding direct channels). In 2011, Keating joined the board of UK General, where he led the Commercial portfolio and implemented a targeted strategy for small regional brokers across the UK. From 2016, he held executive roles in the broking sector and later collaborated with West Hill Capital to launch the insurtech MGA start-up, Qlaims.

Andrew Kramer, VP, Underwriting Risk and Innovation, M Financial Group. Kramer joined M Financial Group in 2020. In his current role, he is responsible for finding and implementing innovative ways to reduce cost and improve underwriting outcomes across the life insurance value chain. He also ensures the business written conforms to the risk appetites of M Financial and its reinsurers. He has over 30 years of experience in the life insurance, reinsurance, and bancassurance industries and has held executive roles responsible for underwriting, actuarial, process design, and risk management.

Sandi Perillo-Simmons, SVP and Global Head of Data Management & Governance, AIG. Perillo-Simmons is a dynamic, passionate data management executive with an outstanding record of leadership and excellence in developing, implementing, influencing, and communicating data programs and strategies for large, complex business environments. In her current role at AIG, she leads the organization in maturing data frameworks, programs, and practices. She has over 30 years of experience in software development and data management in the insurance industry working for companies such as The Hartford, Travelers, Cigna, and AMS Services (now Vertafore).

Sean Ramalho, EVP, Enterprise Distribution, Travelers. Ramalho has over 30 years' experience in the P&C market, with nearly 20 years at Travelers. In his current role, he is accountable for Travelers' agent and broker initiatives, enterprise platforms (such as Salesforce), agency compensation, and agency experience initiatives. Previously, he was the SVP of Strategic Initiatives, as well as the Field VP of Business Insurance for the Metro NY/NJ Region—responsible for $1.4 billion in written premiums. Other prior roles at Travelers include Select Regional VP, Middle Market VP, and Regional President.

Kathleen Ziegler, COO, Americas, AXA XL. With over 25 years of insurance industry experience, Ziegler has an extensive background in start-ups, driving innovation while leading and transforming businesses. In her current role at AXA XL, Ziegler is responsible for overseeing insurance operations and leading transformation and technology initiatives across the Americas region. She was previously SVP for Operations at CopperPoint, and before that, she served as the Head of Distribution at Blackboard, an AIG-owned technology-focused subsidiary. Ziegler began her career at Accenture and progressed to roles of increasing responsibility at Zurich, Marsh, and AIG—most notably Head of Operations and Technology for the US at Marsh and Northeast Regional VP of Zurich's commercial market business.

Returning members of the ACORD Board include:

Robert Kelly AM (Board Chair) Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Steadfast Group Limited

Kevin Tobin (Board Vice Chair) Outside Director

Colleen Batman, Head of P&C Operations and Strategic Shared Services, The Hartford

Clyde Bernstein, Global Digital Placement Platform Leader, Aon

Richard Brame, Senior Director, Head of Accounting & Settlement, WTW (Willis Towers Watson)

Michael Jones, VP Chubb Group, Global Operations Officer & Head of North America Technology & Operations, Chubb

John Kellington, EVP & CIO, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Pascal Lehmann, Head Business Operations UK&I, NCEE, Fac EMEA & Director, P&C Reinsurance Operations, Swiss Re

Dr. Christian Schaffer, Head of Central Division Reinsurance Accounting, Munich Re

Charles Symington, President & CEO, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (The Big "I")

Abel Travis, SVP, Affiliate Operations, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company

For more information on the members of the ACORD Board of Directors, please visit www.acord.org/board.

