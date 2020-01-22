ACORD Announces 2020 Board of Directors

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its 2020 Board of Directors. The ACORD Board will be chaired by Tony Mattioli (Chief Information Officer, AssuredPartners Inc.), with Kirk A. Behrens (Global CIO, Aon) serving as Vice-Chair. The Board consists of 24 members, including seven new Directors.

"As ACORD celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are committed more than ever to supporting improved integration between industry stakeholders," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "The impressive diversity, knowledge and expertise provided by our Board is invaluable in fulfilling this mission."

The new Directors include:

Colleen Batman, Senior Vice President, Small Commercial and Personal Lines Operations, The Hartford. Batman joined The Hartford in December 2014 with over 20 years of industry experience. Colleen oversees six service centers throughout the US, offshore resources, and home office support organizations, in addition to the Intelligent Operations Program and Digital Service agenda. Before joining The Hartford, Colleen spent a 20-year tenure at Travelers, where she served as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Execution for Business Insurance. Before that, she served as Vice President, Strategic Program Management, and led several IT and operational areas across Personal Lines and Business Insurance. Colleen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from the University of St. Mary's and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, both in Minnesota.

Mark Berthiaume, Executive Vice President, CIO and Chief Technology Innovation Officer, The Hanover. Mark joined The Hanover in 2014 as Chief Administration Officer and was promoted to CIO and Chief Technology Innovation Officer in 2017, with responsibility for the company's digital capabilities and platforms that enable the company to provide technology services and solutions to its partners and customers. Before joining The Hanover, Mark held several senior leadership positions at Chubb, most recently as International Chief Information Officer, overseeing global technology, as well as information security and compliance. Prior to that, Mark served as Chief Information Officer for Chubb's United States commercial, specialty and surety insurance divisions. Mark serves on the Strategic Advisory Board for Insurity and is currently serving a three-year term on the Technology Committee of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI). He also serves on the Advisory Board for SelectHub, as well as The Institutes RiskBlock Alliance Advisory Board. Mark was most recently appointed to serve on Western New England University's Board of Trustees, in addition to its School of Business Advisory Board.

Richard Brame, Senior Director, Willis Towers Watson (WTW). Richard has over 35 years of experience within the insurance industry in a wide variety of roles. Currently Head of the WTW Accounting & Settlement (A&S) function and Chair of WTW Ipswich Management Group, these roles include overseeing all A&S operations and change activity and promoting the development of the WTW Ipswich office and people. WTW were founder members of Ruschlikon and pioneers in the world of e-Accounting using ACORD messaging. Richard has been a member of the Ruschlikon Steering Group for nearly ten years, representing Ruschlikon within London Market forums and initiatives, and is the current Chair of the Ruschlikon UK Implementation Group. Richard is Chair or serves on several local, London Market, and Global Initiative Steering Groups. Richard is also the immediate Past President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ipswich, Suffolk and North Essex, a member of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Board and a Suffolk Business Ambassador.

Bill Devine, Senior Vice President, Business Capabilities Office, Travelers. Bill leads the Business Capabilities Office, whose Product, Information Management & Analytics and Strategy, Planning & Execution groups provide shared services support to Business Insurance. Since joining Travelers in 2005 in Personal Insurance Product Management, Bill has successfully led business efforts across several areas that have made significant contributions to creating value for customers. For two years, he led the Personal Lines Business Center in Syracuse, New York, and in 2010 he returned to Hartford to establish and lead the PI Platform Office with responsibility for strategy and execution of the PI business platforms. Additionally, Bill has held key leadership roles at the Enterprise level across Operations and Digital. Bill holds a bachelor's degree from California State University at Fullerton and a J.D. from Whittier Law School, magna cum laude.

Ian Macartney, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation, Argo Group US. Ian Macartney is responsible for developing and executing Argo's digital strategy. He has 32 years of extensive insurance industry experience, both globally and domestically, in the life and P&C markets. In many of his roles, Ian has been an effective change agent, bringing proven experience in business transformation and scaling startups into fully functional organizations. Ian's prior roles include CEO of the highly successful Marsh insurtech subsidiary Torrent Technologies as well as having senior business and operational roles within Marsh, both in the US, and the Lloyd's market, as well as senior leadership roles at AIG internationally and Prudential UK.

Richard Daniel McCoach, Chief Information Officer, Nassau Re. Dan is responsible for all technology and related operations in the enterprise at Nassau Re. He previously served at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as a Director in Global Insurance Advisory from 2010 through 2015, where he helped clients define and achieve operating and actuarial platform transformation. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Operations at Towers Watson Reinsurance Brokerage from 2006 through 2010, where he managed accounting, analytics, and key IT initiatives. Before joining Towers Watson, Dan served as a Senior Manager with KPMG/BearingPoint from 1999 through 2006, and as a Practice Manager for Sybase from 1996 through 1999. He holds a B.B.A in Computer Sciences from Temple University, Philadelphia.

David O'Leary, President and Chief Executive Officer USLI, Genworth. David O'Leary serves as the leader of Genworth's U.S. Life Insurance (USLI) business, working with associates committed to helping people age on their own terms. David joined Genworth in 2015, bringing more than 30 years of diverse industry experience from several insurance companies including AXA Equitable, American General Life Companies and Mass Mutual. As the President and CEO of USLI, David blends expertise in business management, a strong customer focus and an empowering leadership philosophy – engaging his associates in delivering on promises made to policyholders and developing and executing strategies to address the next generation of insurance products and services designed to help Americans manage the financial challenges of aging.

Returning members of the ACORD Board of Directors include:

Tony Mattioli, Board Chair, Chief Information Officer, AssuredPartners Inc.

Kirk A. Behrens, Board Vice-Chair, Global Chief Information Officer and Head of Business Platforms, Aon.

John M. Artesani, Senior Vice President, Financial Officer, Lexington Insurance Company.

Steven Beard, Chief Executive Officer, Risk Transfer Group and RFIB.

Christoph Carus, Head of Central Division, Reinsurance Accounting, Munich Re.

Mark Cook, Global Chief Information Officer, Marsh.

John Kellington, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Cincinnati Financial.

Robert Kelly, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Steadfast Group Limited.

Kevin Kennedy, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Prudential Financial.

Mark Knipfer, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Zurich North America.

Dave Matcham, Chief Executive Officer, International Underwriting Association of London Ltd.

Patrick Molineux, Managing Director, LIMOSS, London Insurance Market Operations and Strategic Sourcing.

William Pieroni, President and Chief Executive Officer, ACORD.

Robert Rusbuldt, President and Chief Executive Officer, IIABA.

Markus Schmid, Head Group Information Technology, Swiss Re Management Ltd.

Dr. Ralf Schneider, Group Chief Information Officer, Allianz SE.

James (Jim) Tyo, Chief Data Officer, Nationwide Insurance.

For more information on the members of the ACORD Board of Directors, please visit www.acord.org/board .

About ACORD

ACORD is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. For 50 years, we have been an industry leader in identifying ways to help its members make improvements across the insurance value chain. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use.

ACORD currently engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning over 100 countries, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London.

Learn more at www.acord.org.

