ACORD Names Top InsurTech Leaders of 2020

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, today announced its annual InsurTech Leaders list. This year's leaders are presented in conjunction with Alchemy Crew, whose co-founder & CEO Sabine VanderLinden has herself been a perennial member of ACORD's list.

Every year, ACORD evaluates vision, execution, and outcomes to identify the leaders with the greatest current and future ability to change the industry through InsurTech. The 2020 list is expanded to recognize leaders who are driving change in three key focus areas: collaboration, sustainability & inclusion, and global ecosystem-building.

"These leaders are driving tangible outcomes and real change in insurance," said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. "The unique challenges of 2020 haven't changed the fundamental realities of the digital landscape, or the execution imperatives for our industry—they've spotlighted previously existing issues, created a sense of urgency, and accelerated change. These InsurTech leaders will play a key role in moving our industry forward."

In alphabetical order within each category, the 2020 InsurTech Leaders are:

COLLABORATION

Jonathan Beerman

SVP Americas, Chief Technical Accounting & Administration Officer, SCOR

Bill Devine

SVP, Business Capabilities Office, Travelers

Varun Dua

Co-Founder & CEO, Acko

Jennifer Fitzgerald

Co-Founder & CEO, Policygenius

Gabe Glynn

Co-Founder & CEO, MākuSafe

Ian Macartney

SVP, Head of Innovation, Argo Group

Frank Neugebauer

Senior Architect, Cincinnati Financial

Bob Olson

CIO Reinsurance, Aon

Marshall Sims

Senior Product Owner, Agent Engagement & Integrations, Liberty Mutual / Safeco

Assaf Wand

Co-Founder & CEO, Hippo

SUSTAINABILITY & INCLUSION

Dame Inga Beale, DBE

Former CEO, Lloyd's of London

Tahir Farooqui

Founder & CEO, Canopy

Guy Goldstein

Co-Founder & CEO, Next Insurance

Liri Halperin

Co-Founder & CEO, LeO

Carolina Klint

Managing Director & Risk Management Leader, Continental Europe, Marsh

Tulsi Naidu

CEO, Zurich Insurance UK

Sten Saar & Harry Franks

Co-Founders, Zego

Rain Takahashi

Founder & CEO, Jauntin

Tobias Taupitz

Co-Founder & CEO, Laka

Julian Teicke

Co-Founder & CEO, wefox

GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM-BUILDING

James Birch

Development Director, Ki Insurance and Head of Innovation, Brit Insurance

Aldo Capurro

CEO, C Consulting

Joe Dainty

AGM London Market Transformation, DXC Technology

Emmanuelle Ganne

Senior Analyst, Economics & Statistics Division, World Trade Organization

Pascal Lehmann

Head of Americas Operations – P&C Business Management, Swiss Re

Shuja Noorani

Chief Marketing Officer, Anoud Technologies

Jonathan Prinn

Managing Director, BGC Partners

Ian Summers

CEO, Sequel

Henri Winand

Co-Founder & CEO, AkinovA

Paul Wishman

Vice President, Global Insurance, CGI

"This year we are recognizing the unique work and effort of leaders from around the globe who have driven change and made a difference in 2020. The new year will bring unique opportunities to the world of insurance through emerging technology-led thinking, development, and execution," said VanderLinden. "Many insurers and InsurTechs are now considering ways to sustain growth while caring for the less fortunate and embedding diversity and inclusion to attract new talent. The future requires new thinking in terms of operational resilience and business model design. These leaders are doing what they can to shape the world of tomorrow."

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD engages thousands of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations in more than 100 countries. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

About Alchemy Crew

Alchemy Crew is a venture validation studio for the insurance and financial services sectors using open innovation, ecosystem thinking, and parallel experimentation techniques to accelerate the identification, validation, and commercialization of innovative products and services & disruptive business models. The Crew facilitates the execution of a Reinvention Engine that fast-solves some of the most pressing industry challenges by aligning market drivers, customer needs with the very best global tech ventures. By using a structured collaborative and virtualized framework, its approach short-cuts partnership, investment, or acquisition of growth ventures to significantly de-risks venture-led corporate initiatives. For more information, please visit www.alchemycrew.com.

